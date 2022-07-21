ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

SUV vs Motorcycle Crash Claims Two in Coeur d’Alene

By Benito Baeza
 5 days ago
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 93-year-old man and 63 year old woman were victims of a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle Wednesday afternoon in Coeur...

