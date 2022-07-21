SUV vs Motorcycle Crash Claims Two in Coeur d’Alene

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho- Victor Claus, 57, of Coeur d’Alene was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Friday, July 22nd. The sentence stems from an incident that occurred on April 14, 2021, while Claus was a passenger in his Toyota Tundra pickup northbound on Highway 95 near Athol. While in the front passenger seat of the truck, Claus, shot Melyssa Schloe in the back of the head with his Glock .45 as she was driving over 70 m.p.h. on Highway 95.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO