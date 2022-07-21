ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

Book Revue's Successor Plans to Open on New York Avenue

By Pam Robinson
 3 days ago
The successor to the Book Revue said Thursday that it has found its new, permanent home, at 204 New York Ave., Huntington.

The Book Revue, a Huntington institution for several years, closed in September after falling behind on its rent. Owner Richard Klein gave away thousands of books after closing his doors. Braun, who previously worked at the Book Revue, and Klein have been working to launch the new business. Braun ran a digital marketing campaign to find the funds to open the new business, and eager supporters contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In the meantime, The Next Chapter has been running pop-up sales in different locations, including Friday and Saturday at the Main Street Nursery.

Huntington, NY
