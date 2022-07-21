Meeting the public

Boy Scout Troop 97 members Thomas Sibert, left, 17, and Eli Biddle, 16, both of Sidney, prepare to raise the U.S. flag during the Shelby County Fair opening ceremony on Sunday, July 24. Sibert is the son of Tara and Rob Sibert. Biddle is the son of Cindy and Dave Biddle.
SIDNEY – A jury trial in the Shelby County Common Pleas Court on July 19 for Brandt M. Kellem, 28, of Sidney, ended in a mistrial due to some jurors disobeying the court’s rules while on the lunch break. A staff member for the court overheard one juror...
—————- The annual meeting of the Shelby County Bible Society will be held August 1. All contributors who desire their contributions reported for the present year are requested to hand them to W.A. Graham previous to that time. 100 Years. July 23, 1922. The Refiners Oil...
SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, July 25, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information. Anna Council. ANNA —...
ANNA – The Anna Village Council made decisions on four ordinances and one resolution at a regular session on July 12. The council unanimously agreed to postpone an ordinance making revisions to the appendix of the public works section in the village of Anna’s code of ordinances because the fee structure was not updated. The council decided to bring the ordinance repealing medical marijuana dispensaries off the table, and the ordinance failed for lack of motion.
Russia Livestock member Nolan Borchers, 9, of Russia, cuts a piece of wood while competing in the woodworking skillathon during Shelby County prefair judging on Friday, July 22. The skillathon was supervised by Ben Goettemoeller. Nolan is the son of Bruce and Carrie Borchers.
FISHERS, Ind. — Round Room, LLC, the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Retailer, will donate 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies through its TCC and Wireless Zone stores on the tenth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway on July 31. Since this program began, the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway has...
NEW BREMEN — Perhaps to the dismay of some school children, the New Bremen Board of Education met at their regular meeting Wednesday, July 20, to prepare for the upcoming school year. The board approved the 2022-2023 student fees. The fees largely remained the same as the year before....
DAYTON — Premier Health hospitals have received the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines®- Stroke Quality Achievement Awards. The awards recognize the hospitals’ commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, researched guidelines based on the...
Comments / 0