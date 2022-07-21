ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, OH

Meeting the public

By LUKE GRONNEBERG
Sidney Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaking part in Coffee With a Cop are, left to right, Shelby County Sheriff...

www.sidneydailynews.com

Sidney Daily News

Shelby County Fair opens

Boy Scout Troop 97 members Thomas Sibert, left, 17, and Eli Biddle, 16, both of Sidney, prepare to raise the U.S. flag during the Shelby County Fair opening ceremony on Sunday, July 24. Sibert is the son of Tara and Rob Sibert. Biddle is the son of Cindy and Dave Biddle.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Jury trial for Sidney man ends in mistrial

SIDNEY – A jury trial in the Shelby County Common Pleas Court on July 19 for Brandt M. Kellem, 28, of Sidney, ended in a mistrial due to some jurors disobeying the court’s rules while on the lunch break. A staff member for the court overheard one juror...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

—————- The annual meeting of the Shelby County Bible Society will be held August 1. All contributors who desire their contributions reported for the present year are requested to hand them to W.A. Graham previous to that time. 100 Years. July 23, 1922. The Refiners Oil...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

On the agendas

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, July 25, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information. Anna Council. ANNA —...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

NBFD Firemen’s Picnic

Michael Kramer, 7, of New Bremen, competes in a game of water ball at the New Bremen Fire Department Firemen’s Picnic on Saturday, July 23. Michael is the son of Diana and Alan Kramer.
NEW BREMEN, OH
Sidney Daily News

Anna Village Council settles four ordinances and one resolution

ANNA – The Anna Village Council made decisions on four ordinances and one resolution at a regular session on July 12. The council unanimously agreed to postpone an ordinance making revisions to the appendix of the public works section in the village of Anna’s code of ordinances because the fee structure was not updated. The council decided to bring the ordinance repealing medical marijuana dispensaries off the table, and the ordinance failed for lack of motion.
ANNA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Woodworking basics

Russia Livestock member Nolan Borchers, 9, of Russia, cuts a piece of wood while competing in the woodworking skillathon during Shelby County prefair judging on Friday, July 22. The skillathon was supervised by Ben Goettemoeller. Nolan is the son of Bruce and Carrie Borchers.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Tenth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway to be held July 31

FISHERS, Ind. — Round Room, LLC, the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Retailer, will donate 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies through its TCC and Wireless Zone stores on the tenth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway on July 31. Since this program began, the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway has...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Premier Health hospitals receive Stroke Care Achievement awards

DAYTON — Premier Health hospitals have received the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines®- Stroke Quality Achievement Awards. The awards recognize the hospitals’ commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, researched guidelines based on the...
DAYTON, OH

