Meeting the public

ANNA – The Anna Village Council made decisions on four ordinances and one resolution at a regular session on July 12. The council unanimously agreed to postpone an ordinance making revisions to the appendix of the public works section in the village of Anna’s code of ordinances because the fee structure was not updated. The council decided to bring the ordinance repealing medical marijuana dispensaries off the table, and the ordinance failed for lack of motion.

ANNA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO