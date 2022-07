Words and phrases such as “cells,” “shift differential” and “memorandum of understanding” took center stage at the July 18 Lorain City Council meeting. It all ended with the council ultimately fine-tuning and approving two pieces of legislation that grant hefty pay increases to members of the police and fire unions via a mechanism known as longevity pay, which is a bonus paid based on one’s tenure with each safety force.

LORAIN, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO