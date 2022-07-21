ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Underdog of the Day for Thu., 7/21: Great value in L.A.

By Matt Wiesenfeld
 3 days ago
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

With the MLB All-Star Game in the rearview mirror, we now have more than half a season of MLB data to try and crush the sportsbooks in the "second half." To be honest I love betting MLB Moneyline underdogs because you can be right a little less often and still be in the black. So let's see if we can start picking off some spots to build our bankroll before football season starts.

Today is a light reentry into MLB action with just a handful of games on the schedule. A bunch of them are in the afternoon or early evening but the Game of the Day is definitely tonight in L.A.

Game Info

San Francisco Giants (48-43) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (60-30)

Thursday, July 21, 2022

10:09 PM

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

ESPN

Pitching Matchup

Carlos Rodon (8-5, 2.66 ERA) vs Mitch White (1-2, 4.04 ERA)

Betting Odds

Moneyline: San Francisco +125, Los Angeles -145

Total: Over 8.5 (+100), Under 8.5 (-120)

Run Line: San Francisco +1.5 (-160), Los Angeles -1.5 (+140)

Last year the Giants and Dodgers waged a serious battle for supremacy in the NL. This season things are a little different in San Francisco. We expected some fade but I think we can also see the Giants as a little bit unlucky in the first half. They did close with 3 straight wins over the Brewers and are 3rd in runs scored so far. They are a quality team.

Meanwhile, L.A. is winning two out of every three games and has a comfortable lead in the NL West. If not for the Yankees sucking up a lot of oxygen, the Dodgers would be getting a lot more attention. L.A. is second in the Majors in scoring and first in team ERA, so they can beat you in lots of ways. Even though the Yankees have the better record I like the Dodgers roster more. They have better depth and could surge in the second half if guys like 1B Max Muncy and OF Cody Bellinger start hitting.

On the mound, San Francisco does not have the depth of the Dodgers but they are putting their best starter on the hill in Carlos Rodon. The big lefty has gotten comfortable quickly with his new team and is having a strong season. He has 2 starts against L.A. this year and has given up 2 runs combined. By comparison, the Dodgers' Mitch White is the last man in their rotation right now. Somebody has to be, and in his 7 starts this season we have not seen much flash. The only advantage I see is that San Francisco has not seen him this season.

The underdog play in this one is purely based on Rodon being able to outpitch White. L.A. is "just" 4-4 when White starts, the only starter with a record at .500 or worse on the team. The All-Star game was in L.A. and featured a number of Dodgers so they might be a little too comfortable getting back to business. Look for Rodon to "announce his presence with authority" and lead the Giants to a win at a nice payoff. I would have made this a pick 'em so it is a great value.

Take San Francisco.

