The J-Lo Effect: Why Tom Brady is Destined for a Super Bowl Win

By Caleb Skinner
 4 days ago

Jennifer Lopez tied the knot with Ben Affleck this July and that could mean a championship is in Buccaneers' quarterback Tom Brady's future.

Earlier this month, on-and-off-again couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally tied the knot and the ripple effect from that is that Tom Brady is destined to win his 8th Super Bowl after retiring then unretiring.

Hard Rock Sportsbook brought to light that every year J-Lo has gotten married Tom Brady has won a championship.

Jennifer Lopez's first marriage came in 1997 when she married music producer Ojani Noa. That same year, Brady who was a backup quarterback to Brian Grease, won a co-national championship as a member of the Michigan Wolverines.

The next instance of the two correlating with one another came in 2001 when J-Lo tied the know with choreographer and dancer Chris Judd. During that year, Tom Brady took over a New England Patriots team that saw their starter, Drew Bledsoe, get injured in just Week 2 of the season. Brady led the Patriots through the regular season and to a Super Bowl XXXVI win over the St. Louis Rams on his way to his first Super Bowl MVP.

J-Lo's final marriage before Affleck came in 2004 when she married singer, Marc Anthony. Four months prior to when Anthony and Lopez wed, Brady once again led the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl, ultimately triumphing over the Carolina Panthers. It was the Patriots' 2nd Super Bowl win in 3 seasons and notched Brady his 2nd Super Bowl MVP.

Sometimes the past can be very telling. This could be a reach, but it sure seems like there is some overarching theme or correlation between both of these events. It sure looks to me like Bucs' fans should be excited for this upcoming season thanks to J-Lo.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

