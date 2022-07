NEW ORLEANS – On July 21, Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans marked the first anniversary of its debut in the former International Trade Mart at the foot of Canal Street. “This has been an extraordinary year and I could not be prouder of our team and their efforts,” said Mali Carow, the hotel’s general manager, in a press release. “The overwhelming support from the community has been boundless, and we are honored to be part of the tremendous hospitality industry of this great city.”

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO