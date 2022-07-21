Report: Browns working out QBs, including former first-round pick Josh Rosen, veteran A.J. McCarron

Former first-round pick Josh Rosen is among the QBs hoping to impress the Browns during workouts this week. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

As the Cleveland Browns prepare themselves for a potential eight-game suspension for newly acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson, the team is keeping their options open. One of those options reportedly isn't San Francisco 49ers signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo, however.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler tweeted Thursday morning that the team is exploring some other well-known names under center, though.

McCarron was selected in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft and the Alabama product served as Andy Dalton's seldom-used backup for three seasons. McCarron signed a two-year contract with the Buffalo Bills in March 2018 but was traded to the then-Oakland Raiders later that year, where he appeared in just two games behind starter Derek Carr.

The 31-year-old spent 2019 and 2020 with the Houston Texans backing up Watson. McCarron signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons in April 2021, but suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 2 of the preseason.

Rosen was picked 10th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 but struggled mightily in his rookie year, posting a 55.2% completion percentage and recording 2,278 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions across 14 games (13 starts). The Cardinals traded Rosen to the Miami Dolphins in April 2019 and Rosen has only played in 10 games (making three starts since).