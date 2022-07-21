ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man in Pickup Truck Ran Down Ex-Girlfriend’s Family Members in ‘Horrific’ Rampage, Killed Dad and Toddler with Shotgun: Sheriff

By Jerry Lambe
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An Oklahoma man in a pickup truck ran down his ex-girlfriend’s family members as they walked through Montana’s Glacier National Park on Sunday. Authorities said the suspect exited his vehicle and opened fire with a shotgun, killed his ex’s brother and the man’s infant daughter, and critically injured two others before...

lawandcrime.com

Comments / 26

bat123girl
3d ago

this is because men are raised to not deal with their feelings they're supposed to push it down and just keep going therefore most grown men cannot handle situations that have emotions in them it's a travesty what parents do to their sons and it's a travesty with those Sons do to their wives and other women because of it they say they're the stronger sex but they are pathetically weak in this area

Reply(4)
10
buckeye81
3d ago

Um wow👇🏻I don’t believe this is a sex situation I think it’s all addiction and mental illness and how the two correspond with one another…my opinion of course but I really don’t think this is a problem of how males are brought up🤷‍♀️

Reply(6)
5
Community Policy