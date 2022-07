PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Brandon Segers, 34, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced Thursday to two years and nine months in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $142,069 in restitution for fraudulently applying for and obtaining emergency unemployment benefits related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, Segers and others submitted false applications claiming that prison inmates lost employment as a result of the pandemic, and false weekly certifications that inmates were available to work full-time despite their incarceration.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO