Four weeks after Kevin Durant's reported trade request, a Brooklyn Nets' rival has emerged as a potential suitor: the reigning Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported early Monday morning that Boston inquired about the former MVP, whose 2021-22 season came to an abrupt end when the Nets were swept by the Celtics in the first-round of the playoffs.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 MINUTES AGO