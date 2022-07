BALTIMORE -- Artist Ernest Shaw is well aware of the historical significance of Lexington Market. The Baltimore muralist grew up not far from the landmark establishment.As the more than 200-year-old market prepares to move to a new location next door, he's been asked to add a pop of color to the new building. "It's really an honor and a pleasure, not just to do work, to share it with the community," said Shaw. It's a task the Baltimore City School teacher is uniquely qualified to accomplish, as he's been painting murals in the city since 1999. The four large-scale pieces...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO