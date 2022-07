There is an epidemic of catalytic converter theft sweeping the nation and the Arlington and D.C. area is no exception. Over the past few years, the price of commodities has skyrocketed and that includes the rare metals that help catalytic converters do their job of filtering your emissions. One of them, Rhodium, recently cost $14,000 an ounce compared to gold which was at about $1,740 an ounce. No wonder these are in such high demand. You can find anything else you have ever wanted to know about catalytic converters but were afraid to ask here.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO