Summer activities in The Yard at Bayshore

IF YOU’RE LOOKING for 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths plus a half bath…look no further. Welcoming front porch to relax and enjoy summer nights leads you main level living room, updated kitchen with major appliances included and first floor laundry. An open staircase to second floor leads you to 3 bedrooms, including the primary bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath plus an additional full bath. Lower level has a nice sized family room with gas fireplace, 4th bedroom and another full bath. Exterior offers a great yard with an enclosed screened deck plus patio. 3-car garage plus storage shed provides plenty of space for storage. Call today for your private tour!

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO