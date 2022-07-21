ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, WI

Summer activities in The Yard at Bayshore

By Brian Kramp
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is in full swing at Bayshore and there’s more...

www.fox6now.com

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Safari Lake Geneva: Immersive drive-thru zoo wild for guests

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - Ranked as one of the most exciting things to do in the city, Safari Lake Geneva offers guests an up-close-and-personal look at exotic animals. "Jungle" Jay Christie, the founder of family-owned business, has had a love for animals since he was a boy. "(My) parents tell...
LAKE GENEVA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Black women-owned businesses featured at Bayshore pop-up

GLENDALE, Wis. - Black women business owners got time to show off their products Sunday, July 24 at Bayshore Town Center. The nonprofit Buy From A Black Woman had a pop-up shop over the weekend. With more than 600 vendors connected through the organization, people could buy anything from coloring books to tea and baked goods.
GLENDALE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Take a look inside Promises before it opens July 28

Last month, we told you about Promises, a new live music venue and neighborhood tavern opening at the corner of 6th Street and National Avenue. The new Walker’s Point bar (located at 538 W. National Ave.) that’s owned and operated by longtime friends and Platinum Boys bandmates Casey Hughes and Joey Turbo quietly had its soft opening this past Friday and Saturday.
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Take a sneak peek inside the new Cedar Ridge Homes

West Bend, WI – Construction is underway for 15 new side-by-side ranch homes on the north end of Cedar Ridge Campus in West Bend. The duplexes are 1,700 square feet and include two bedrooms, a sunroom, fireplace, two bathrooms, two-car garage, and a full basement; some with walkout options.
WEST BEND, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Glendale, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha water rescues; kids drifted into Lake Michigan

KENOSHA, Wis. - First responders in Kenosha were called to Lake Michigan for two, separate water rescues Saturday, July 23. According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project (GLSRP), police, fire and dive team personnel were called out after 3 p.m. The first call was for two kids around the...
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Report: 2nd drowning on Lac La Belle in 4 days

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — The Western Lakes Fire District reported an "active drowning incident" on Lac La Belle Sunday evening. Later Sunday, Western Lakes F.D. reported the incident as a "recovery." Multiple 911 calls were made for a man in his 30s distressed in Lac La Belle. After multiple people...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

After fire, West Allis mobile home to be demolished

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a fire, a family returned to a West Allis home Saturday, July 23 to salvage what they could before it's demolished. "Got a bunch of guys together and sledgehammers, and they’re having a great time," said Kristen Bussey. "We have to get this trailer demoed and out."
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Young students make bobbleheads; purpose behind this art project

MILWAUKEE - Summer fun in the classroom can come in many forms. Making bobbleheads out of modeling clay is one, and there's a big purpose behind this art project. At Westside Academy in Milwaukee, a group of third through fifth graders is participating in SHARP'S Summer Learning Program and STEAM Dream Team.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

All that you need to know about the 2022 Milwaukee Air & Water Show

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — The2022 Milwaukee Air & Water Show will roar into Milwaukee this weekend. Spectators can watch for free from Bradford Beach and part of McKinley Beach. People can also purchase tickets for the reserved seating areas. The event grounds are located along Lincoln Memorial Drive, at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

The iconic Milwaukee movie poster. Who is on it and why?

MILWAUKEE — This poster with classic Milwaukee characters was created by Shane Bakken, a local digital marketer and photographer who wanted to gather Milwaukee’s icons in one same image. Do you recognize them all? From top left to right:. Mike “Freeway” Carter - Local Milwaukee sports fan legend....
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
pleasantviewrealty.com

N6147 Woodland Meadows Drive Sheboygan WI

IF YOU’RE LOOKING for 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths plus a half bath…look no further. Welcoming front porch to relax and enjoy summer nights leads you main level living room, updated kitchen with major appliances included and first floor laundry. An open staircase to second floor leads you to 3 bedrooms, including the primary bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath plus an additional full bath. Lower level has a nice sized family room with gas fireplace, 4th bedroom and another full bath. Exterior offers a great yard with an enclosed screened deck plus patio. 3-car garage plus storage shed provides plenty of space for storage. Call today for your private tour!
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ride for Burn Camp in Kansasville helps youth burn survivors

KANSASVILLE, Wis. - Dozens of motorcyclists came together Saturday, July 23 for the fourth annual Ride for Burn Camp. When Caileigh Tatalovich was 6 years old, she accidentally burned herself with a candle. "Once my sleeve caught the flame I obviously didn’t know what to do," she said. "They transferred...
KANSASVILLE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Blue Angels soar in Milwaukee Air & Water Show's return

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Air & Water Show and the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels officially took flight, the event returning Saturday, July 23. It was the first time the Blue Angels hit the lakefront since 2017. "I’m really emotional because my little brother is the captain of the Fat Albert...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Zoo budget deficit projection causes concern

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo was busy Sunday, July 24. However, zoo officials aren't seeing enough days like it. Attendance is down, and the zoo's projected budget deficit is a real concern. "Revenue projections through the end of the year show a potential deficit of $900,904," said Amos Morris,...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Germantown powerlifter 'boggles her mind' by joining U.S. team

GERMANTOWN, Wis. - She was a five-sport athlete, but after watching her older brother powerlift, she completely changed her focus and is now one of the best lifters in the country. That's what makes Germantown's Bella Gelhaar this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot. "I was introduced, kinda like, my...
GERMANTOWN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

High School Hot Shot - Bella Gelhaar

She was a five-sport athlete, but after watching her older brother powerlift, she completely changed her focus and is now one of the best lifters in the country. That's what makes Germantown's Bella Gelhaar this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.
GERMANTOWN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Teen drowns at Kenosha County campground

BRISTOL, Wis. - Kenosha County Deputies were called to the Happy Acres Kampground in Bristol for a report of a missing 14-year-old boy around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the mother who advised that her 14-year-old son had been last seen near the pond located on the property around 5 p.m. The mother stated that her son was able to swim and was not wearing a floatation device. Deputies checked the area surrounding the pond and the entire campground but did not locate the juvenile.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Residents still dealing with damages post storm

CEDAR GROVE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- While a few thousand people here in Milwaukee struggled with power after last night's storm, some of the worst of it hit the northern parts of Southeast Wisconsin. Some people in Cedar Grove have been without power since Saturday night, they say while it'll...
CEDAR GROVE, WI

