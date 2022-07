"We believe we have the best uniforms in sports, certainly among the most iconic," Bears owner George McCaskey said in a statement. "So, we're not looking to overhaul it. We just want to make enhancements to the existing look from time to time and we think this is a great enhancement. I'm very excited for this modification. I like that it's staying within the traditional Bears look. We're excited about them and hope the fans will be too."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 27 MINUTES AGO