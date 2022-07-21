ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

Residents speak out in support of mayoral candidates

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree residents are running for the privilege to be mayor of the Village of Key Biscayne: Fausto Gomez, Katie Petros and Joe Rasco. What follows is our first installment of endorsements from village residents for their favorite candidate. These endorsements are presented in the order they were received. We...

Rickenbacker Causeway is our priority, needs our voice

The Rickenbacker Causeway is the only mode of transportation to egress and ingress for Key Biscayne residents, businesses and workers. It is also the only way by which residents get personal and home services, among them health, higher education, deliveries, gardeners and contractors. Businesses in the Village get their services and supplies as well, such as food and medical supplies and employment.
‘A proven fighter’: PAC backing veterans, military families endorses Ben Sorensen for Congress

‘I am confident Ben’s military training will guide him while he fights for our democratic values in Washington, D.C.’. Taking the Hill PAC, a Pennsylvania-based organization focused on electing veteran and military family member candidates, is backing active U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander and Fort Lauderdale Vice Mayor Ben Sorensen’s bid for Florida’s 23rd Congressional District.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
City Council to Lower Tax Rate

The Miami Springs City Council voted unanimously to lower taxes for the upcoming fiscal year. The current millage rate in Miami Springs is 7.2095. The Council voted to set the cap or the highest rate for the next fiscal year at 6.9900. That’s a 3% lower tax rate than what we have today.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
This year, high inflation will also impact homeowners in Florida

DORAL, FL – High inflation this year will bring an increase in the cap for home valuations in tax notices to be sent home in August that up until recently meant a limit of 2% or less. However, now that inflation hit 7% by the end of 2021, Florida’s...
DORAL, FL
Boca’s Golf Course, Arts Center and House Senate Seat

Golf may yet return to the former Ocean Breeze course in Boca Raton, though not for a while. Discussions between the city and the Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District, which owns the roughly 200-acre property that was part of the Boca Teeca community, ended when owners of The Boca Raton donated the resort’s 18-hole course and clubhouse. It became Boca Raton Golf & Racquet Club, which replaced the Boca Municipal course.
GOLF, FL
One person was arrested at heated Miami-Dade school board meeting

A left-leaning activist spent the night in jail after being arrested at Wednesday’s heated meeting of the Miami-Dade County School Board — during which the board rejected two sex education textbooks, under pressure from right-wing groups. Supporters of Caleb Freestone say he sat quietly during the meeting while conservative activists caused an uproar that brought the proceedings to a halt — but it’s Freestone who’s now facing charges.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Jamaica, Land We Love: Alison F. Smith

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – In June, Alison F. Smith became the first woman of color to serve as president of the Broward County Bar Association. Another accomplishment for the Jamaican who has lived in South Florida for over 25 years. Smith, a partner with the Weiss Serota Helfman Cole &...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BugFest is Back at Lauderdale-By-The-Sea

The Town of Lauderdale-By-The-Sea will host the Tenth Annual BugFest, Florida’s biggest lobster mini-season dive party, July 26-29. The community is invited to participate in the activities and events throughout the four-day celebration of mini-season, including: a Bug Hunting Seminar and Kickoff Party; the Great Florida Bug Hunt; the Lobster chef competition; and a benefit concert supporting “Scuba for Good,” a nonprofit that teaches people with disabilities how to dive.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Coming soon: Blackbird will evoke 1940s Shanghai in Jupiter, Henry’s Sandwich Station moving to Fort Lauderdale food hall

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Expected to debut sometime in early fall, this restaurant has an impressive ownership team behind it: restaurateurs Scott Frielich (Sub-Culture Group) and Angelo Abbenante (Lynora’s) as well as nightlife maestro Cleve Mash (Pawn Shop, Clematis Social) and executive chef Tim Nickey (Komodo, China Grill, Joe Namath’s Lucky Shuck). Taking the space vacated by Shipwreck Bar & Grille, the two-story eatery will have a view of the Jupiter Lighthouse and the Loxahatchee River. The design — evoking 1940s era Shanghai — will be by Kat Solomon, who worked side-by-side with Venus Williams at V Starr in West Palm Beach. The Pan-Asian cuisine will have menu dishes such as smoked salmon with everything bagel ragoons; Shanghai soup dumplings; sweet and sour pork with pineapple and dragon fruit; Australian Wagyu tomahawk with truffle ponzu butter sauce and Szechwan ribs inside a smoke-infused glass dome that will be removed tableside. 1511 N. Old Dixie Highway, Jupiter. BlackbirdModernAsian.com.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Retail Roundup: Kosher grocery taking over former Publix site in Boynton Beach, Popeye’s coming to Coral Springs

Kosher foods retailer KC Market plans to become South Florida’s largest kosher supermarket when it takes over a 40,000 square-foot former Publix site in western Palm Beach County. It will be a giant step forward for the company, which has been operating an 11,000 square-foot location in Hollywood for the past decade. Construction will begin soon on renovations at the site in Village Square at ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

