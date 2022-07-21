ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

When it comes to extremism in Idaho, silence is not an option. We can’t go backward

By Editorials
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34g1aK_0gniPbLA00

Kyle “Based Stickman” Chapman offers Idaho an illustration of what the state is up against — and how we can fight back against extremism here.

As Idaho Statesman reporter Nicole Blanchard documents as part of a new two-part series on extremism in Idaho, Chapman offers a window into the mindset of how white nationalists and extremists see Idaho as a haven for their ideals and beliefs.

“Some cry ‘ETHNOSTATE!! I say ‘Idaho,’ ” Chapman wrote in a group he created on the messaging app Telegram.

It might seem simple enough to dismiss someone like Chapman as just some fringe figure with ultra-right views.

But these attitudes and behaviors must never go unchallenged.

It’s been 20 years since Idaho defeated the neo-Nazi group Aryan Nations in North Idaho, but the state continues to fight the stereotype of being a refuge for white supremacists.

Meanwhile, such attitudes persist, with recent incidents of antisemitism in Boise and Patriot Front’s attempted disruption of a gay pride picnic in North Idaho. There even has been an infiltration of Idaho politics by figures with white nationalist views — and they’ve been legitimized within the state’s Republican Party.

It’s worth questioning why Chapman moved to Idaho from California. Why did he come here?

“Idaho is the best location in the country to weather the storm and lobby for secession,” Chapman wrote in 2020 in a message to his group on the Telegram app. “Ethnic enclave. Fight the battle from higher ground.”

In his Telegram group, he encouraged people to move to Idaho to get away from minorities, whom he referred to with racial slurs, according to the Idaho Statesman article on the impact Chapman and other extremists are having.

So how do we fight back?

We make it loud and clear to Chapman and his ilk that they’re not welcome in Idaho.

It’s time for decent, reasonable, loving Americans to have the loudest voice.

Tony Stewart, one of the founders of the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations, pointed out to Blanchard that community outcry was part of what helped push the Aryan Nations out of North Idaho some 20 years ago.

We must do the same today.

If you see something, say something.

It’s going to take brave business owners, like Wendy Rose of Beardsmith Barbershop, who called out Chapman’s bad behavior and racist language, and refused him further service.

It’s going to require businesses, corporations and political parties to not only speak out, but to put their money where their mouth is and not contribute financially to those who cater to such extremists.

Politicians can’t stay silent or dance around the issue. Republican politicians seem to prevaricate when it comes to these extremists because they recognize that these people vote for them, and they want to make sure they scoop up every last vote they can.

Rather than working to keep those votes, they should ask themselves why someone like that would vote for them in the first place.

In social media posts, Chapman promoted Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming as places with white, conservative demographics that would be welcoming to people with alt-right ideologies.

Vincent James, a self-described “Christian nationalist” who recently moved to North Idaho and supported Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin in her bid for governor, ominously explained his view of Idaho politics in a video posted on social media.

“If you’re a legislator here, either get in line or get out of the way, because what we’re planning on doing here in this state is inevitable,” James said.

A Department of Homeland Security official recently told McClatchy and the Statesman that Idaho has been “microtargeted” with extremist online content because of its history.

Idaho legislators recently failed to approve a license plate declaring the Gem State “Too Great for Hate.”

We cannot normalize hate, white supremacy or Christian nationalism. We cannot allow it in Idaho, not ever. We cannot go backward.

There is nothing patriotic about white nationalism, racial supremacy, imposing your religious beliefs on others or vilifying groups of people based on race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation or gender identity.

Whenever and wherever we encounter such extremism and hate, it’s going to take all of us to disavow it loudly, forcefully and repeatedly.

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing.”

Statesman editorials are the unsigned opinion of the Idaho Statesman’s editorial board. Board members are opinion editor Scott McIntosh, opinion writer Bryan Clark, editor Chadd Cripe, newsroom editors Dana Oland and Jim Keyser and community members Johanna Jones, Maryanne Jordan and Ben Ysursa.

Comments / 26

david z
3d ago

What joke of an article. Last week the Idaho statesman called the delegates in twin falls right winged extremists. A bunch of white haired people voting on issues 🤦‍♂️ how about you stop using the 'extremist' word every second Idaho statesman?! The reason they say extremist, is because to them a Bible believing conservative is an extremist, so go figure.

Reply(4)
17
Eric Sundberg
3d ago

And we can not normalize anything in the LGBTQFU community or CRT. There is nothing patriotic with socialism, BLM, or the anti-gun/anti-police movements. The extreme left is as bad or worse than the extreme right. There are some things with the extreme right that they could back off on, such as anti Semitic rhetoric and finding fault with someone because of the color of their skin. We need to start judging on a person's character and personal responsibility. Stop looking to the government to solve all our problems and shield us from every little thing we individually take issue with.

Reply
7
2022 same O same O
3d ago

There's extremism on both sides of the political spectrum. Until that is acknowledged you're not getting a peep out of me

Reply
5
Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

NEW GUN LAW: How the first new federal gun law in nearly 30 years will affect Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Congress last month passed its first major gun legislation in nearly 30 years — over the objections of every member of Idaho’s congressional delegation — and it will bring some changes in Idaho gun purchases and federal prosecutions, along with new funding for mental health and school safety programs.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Idaho State
State
Montana State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Idaho#White Supremacy#Other White#White Identity#Politics State#Neo Nazi#Aryan Nations#Patriot Front#Republican Party
KIDO Talk Radio

Creepy Invasion leaves Idaho Officials Searching for Answers

It must be summertime in Idaho as the nation is focusing on a recent incursion on a Gem State highway. If you're new to the area, you may not know what Mormon Cricket is. A recent video by the Idaho Transportation Department has gone viral. The video is not of a big-time Hollywood starlet; it's a grader riding over thousands of crickets who've taken Highway 51.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Over 23,000 Idaho households apply for reduced internet costs

More than 23,000 households in Idaho have enrolled in a federal program to reduce their monthly internet service costs. The Biden administration announced Thursday that 23,218 Idaho households have enrolled in the Affordable Connectivity Program. Americans who enroll in the program can reduce their internet service costs by up to $30 a month, or $75 a month on tribal lands.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KIDO Talk Radio

The DISGUSTING Reason This Idaho Highway Had To Be Plowed

This is gross. You've been warned. There are certain hazards one can expect to encounter whilst driving down a highway in Idaho. Perhaps a stray deer crossing lanes. A random tire sitting idly on the shoulder. That random piece of cardboard that's always flying around when cars drive over it. We've all seen these at least once in our lives, right? No big deal.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise resolution on abortion creates questions surrounding law enforcement and Idaho's new abortion laws

BOISE, Idaho — The ripple effect of Boise’s abortion resolution continues to expand with an ongoing conversation on the topic. On Tuesday, during the weekly city council meeting, the city council voted to declare it would not prioritize city resources to help in the investigation of anyone accused of violating Idaho’s new abortion ban, set to begin in August.
BOISE, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Scams continue to target Idaho Power customers

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Power is receiving an increased number of calls from customers reporting several scams. The company is working to combat misinformation and protect customers Diagram Description automatically generated from potential scams. Phone scams targeting Idaho Power customers — both homes and businesses — have been...
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho view: GOP delegates pulled childish stunt at convention

The Idaho Republican Party Convention in Twin Falls last week was apparently quite the wingding. Found among the “let’s get down to business and draw up a platform” agenda, there was enough to solidify Idaho as one of the most interesting if not most regressive states in the nation, with actions drawing attention from people in various parts of the country. We’ll save that discussion for Sunday.
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

See the stroke death rate in Idaho

Investigated the stroke death rate in Idaho using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Interactive Atlas of Heart Disease and Stroke. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
1K+
Followers
282
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy