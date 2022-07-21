Texas' 2022 schedule: Oklahoma
The 2021 Red River Shootout was truly one of the more fascinating games of the entire college football season. The Texas offensive line's multi-year issues blocking Alex Grinch's athletic and active defensive front persisted, but Steve Sarkisian dialed up a number of play-action shots and runs to crush them anyway. Texas scored 48 points and had a massive lead before their inability to block the Sooner fronts or defend their counter run schemes finally broke them down.
