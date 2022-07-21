ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Jordan Travis reveals how he's honed his craft in the offseason

By Daniel Morrison about 6 hours
 3 days ago
James Gilbert / Stringer PhotoG/Getty

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis has always shown a lot of potential. This offseason, he’s worked to hone his craft so that he can jump from a good player with the potential to a great one. For Jordan Travis, this means starting with setting goals for himself.

“We got some new weapons,” said Jordan Travis. “I’ve been working really hard on just technique. All the little parts of the game. Sitting in the pocket and not trying to scramble every single time. I’ve been working really hard. The offensive line has been working really hard to give me some time. I can’t wait. It’s going to be a great year.”

Those new weapons that Jordan Travis mentioned are important. It’s also important that Florida State returns three starting wide receivers. This is going to give Travis more time to work with those receivers, building their timing and chemistry together. He spoke about this.

“It means a lot,” said Jordan Travis. “We have a lot of competition now. We have competition at every single position. We have guys that push each other. So, yeah, obviously, that means a lot, where I’m very comfortable with all those guys. We work very hard. We have a little player-ran practices that we throw routes on there. We did that a lot this spring, this summer.”

Given more time to work with his receivers and a focus on playing from the pocket, Jordan Travis should be prepared to grow as a passer in 2022. He’ll need help from the offensive line improving and his receivers stepping up. If they do manage to do that, then Travis could be a great, explosive passer.

“We’re just going to keep growing and get better every day,” Jordan Travis finished.

