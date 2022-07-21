ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Kirby Smart receives extension to keep him at Georgia for foreseeable future

By Palmer Thombs about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KOGj1_0gniOUZo00
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart after the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis, Ind., on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is getting paid. The seventh-year leader of the Dawgs received an extension on Thursday that will keep him in Athens through the 2031 season worth $10,250,000 in 2022 with annual increased culminating at $12,250,000 the final year.

In total, Smart will make well over $100 million over the course of the 10-year deal. And while it’s speculative to rank Smart among all of College Football’s coaches with Lincoln Riley at USC, a private school that does not have to disclose contract information, reportedly making $111 million on his contract, Smart is the highest paid coach at a public university and there’s no doubt that he’s one of the top paid coaches in the country.

“Mary Beth, my family & I are excited and grateful for the extension of my agreement with The University of Georgia,” Smart said in a written statement. “This is home for us, our roots run deep here. My commitment to this University and our Football program is unwavering. I’m thankful to President Jere Morehead and Josh Brooks for their continued support of Georgia Football. It’s an honor being the head football coach at the University of Georgia, and while I’m certainly proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish, I’m confident the best is yet to come!”

“Coach Smart’s impact on the University of Georgia extends far past his significant accolades as our head football coach,” Georgia Director of Athletics Josh Brooks added. “He and his wife are Bulldogs through and through, and it is evident that Athens and UGA mean as much to him as he means to us. I am excited for our football program’s continued success under his direction. The future of Georgia Football remains bright with Coach Smart as its steadfast leader.”

Smart previously signed an extension in 2018 for six years at $7 million per year, a raise from his initial $3.75 million per year agreement in 2016. At the time of his first extension, he was in the top five of highest paid college football coaches. He dropped out of that range based on recent deals signed across the country.

In his previous six years at the helm, Smart has led Georgia to five New Year’s Six bowl games including two appearances in the College Football Playoffs. The Bulldogs first made the Playoffs in 2017, winning the Rose Bowl over Oklahoma in the semifinals before falling to Alabama in the National Championship. In their second trip in 2021, Georgia defeated Michigan in the Orange Bowl to make the finals where they got redemption against the Crimson Tide for an earlier loss to Nick Saban’s team that season.

“I am pleased that Coach Smart has made a long-term commitment to the University of Georgia,” University of Georgia President Jere W. Morehead said. “I look forward to seeing his continued success with the Georgia Bulldogs for many years to come.”

Smart’s extension has been in the works for quite some time…

University of Georgia president Jere Morehead and the school’s athletic director Josh Brooks announced during the Georgia Athletic Association’s Board of Directors meeting in May that a contract extension was upcoming for Smart, saying that the deal would fall in line with what a National Championship winning coach deserves.

“I think what we said is accurate. It will be commensurate with what you would expect compensation to be for a national championship coach, but we’re close to finalizing those arrangements,” Morehead told media after the meeting. “I don’t think anybody will be surprised.”

“It’s just going through the process, taking your time,” Brooks added. “This is an important contract for him and for us. It’s just all little details. It’s just typical stuff. Nothing out of the ordinary.”

Smart is represented by agent Jimmy Sexton who also serves as the agent for several other SEC coaches including Brian Kelley, Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher and Lane Kiffin, the four coaches in the conference previously paid more than Smart on an annual basis.

Does your blood bleed red and black?

Ready to get all your latest Georgia recruiting and team news in one place? Become a member of DawgsHQ today. With your DawgsHQ membership, you’ll not only have access to the goings on in Athens, but you’ll be able to peruse other fan sites within the On3 network to hear just how rivals are feeling about the Dawgs, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter (@DawgsHQ), on Facebook and on YouTube for all the Dawg news you need now! And listen to the DawgsHQ crew on our podcast Dawg Walk Talk on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Comments / 2

Related
dawgpost.com

Legge's Thoughts: Georgia and Alabama Prepare for a 12-Game Cold War

ATLANTA - The College Football Hall of Fame is a nice break from the pot-hole ridden ride to and from Birmingham. Atlanta, after all, is the home of our sport - and this league. And what a league it is and will become in a few years when Texas and Oklahoma are included in the Motley Crew that is the Southeastern Conference.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Georgia football: Connor Lew, priority center target for the Dawgs, top sets commitment date

Georgia assistant Stacy Searels now has three offensive linemen in his first recruiting cycle back in Athens, with Columbus (Ga.) Carver four-star Kelton Smith, Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star offensive tackle Bo Hughley, and Colonial Heights (Va.) Life Christian Academy interior offensive lineman Joshua Miller. He is in pursuit of another offensive tackle, with Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy Top 100 prospect Monroe Freeling very high on the board. Searels also has a chance to land his top center prospect, as Acworth (Ga.) Kennesaw Mountain offensive lineman Connor Lew announced his commitment date on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Athens, GA
Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
The Georgia Sun

These are the 10 wealthiest counties in Georgia

A new study has revealed the 10 wealthiest counties in the state of Georgia. The study uses metrics like per capita investment income, median home value, and per capita income to make its determinations. According to the study from SmartAsset, residents in Fulton County rank among the wealthiest in Georgia....
GEORGIA STATE
nowhabersham.com

Two injured in boat fire on Lake Lanier

Two people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries Sunday after the boat they were on caught fire on Lake Lanier. At 12:33 p.m., Hall County 911 dispatched firefighters and medics to the fire at Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford. “Upon arrival, the boat was fully engulfed, emitting black...
HALL COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Sexton
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Jere Morehead
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Lane Kiffin
fox5atlanta.com

Massive multi-agency drug bust started with a traffic stop, sheriff says

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga - A traffic stop turned into a multi-agency drug investigation. It involved local, state and federal agencies searching locations in three separate counties. A Forsyth County Sheriff's Deputy pulled a car over on Georgia Highway 400 for suspicion of DUI. Investigators said they found 70 pounds of...
accesswdun.com

Macon men charged with robbery as Maysville man recovers from gunshot

Commerce Police Department detectives have charged two men with robbing a Maysville couple and shooting the husband just after noon Saturday outside a business on U.S. 441 in Commerce. Commerce police have charged 20-year-old Jaiquan Chase and 21-year-old Dailan Alston, both of Macon, with two counts of aggravated assault and...
MACON, GA
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic clinic must face false claims trial, kickback allegations

Athens (Ga.) Orthopedic Clinic will have to face trial on some accusations that the practice violated the False Claims Act through kickback-related Medicare and Medicaid claims, according to an order from Georgia's Middle District court. Rebecca Hockaday, former COO, accused the practice and other defendants of submitting false claims for...
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

Older couple robbed, 1 shot in Commerce, police say

COMMERCE, Ga. — Two men were arrested after robbing a couple and shooting one of them outside of a business on Saturday, Commerce Police Department said. The business is off of U.S. Route 441 in Commerce. Police said a 62-year-old woman was walking back to her car when two men left their silver Honda to rob her at gunpoint.
COMMERCE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Usc#The University Of Georgia#Athletics
CBS 46

Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office jailer arrested and terminated

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A jailer for the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested and terminated, according to a press release. The jailer has been identified as Kenneth Sutton and he is facing the following charges: violation of oath of office, conspiracy to commit introduction of contraband, introduction of contraband (drugs), distribution of MDMA (Ecstasy), distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of marijuana, and more.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Vehicle strikes Banks Crossing convenience store, resulting in fire

A Banks Crossing convenience store sustained moderate damage Wednesday after a vehicle struck one of its gas pumps, resulting in a fire. The incident was reported about 1:45 p.m. at the BP station at 30605 Hwy. 441 near Interstate 85, said Banks County Fire and Emergency Services Chief Steve Nichols.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
63K+
Followers
59K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy