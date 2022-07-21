‘It was amazing’: 2025 West Coast LB Weston Port details his early look at Notre Dame

Weston Port is one of the top underclassmen football players on the West Coast. (Photo: Weston Port/@PortWeston)

Rising sophomore linebacker Weston Port doesn’t have an offer to play for Notre Dame just yet, but given the speed at which his stock is rising across the country, it wouldn’t be shocking to see that opportunity arise in the near future.

Port, a 6-2, 225-pound defenseman out of San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) Hills, is one of the hottest commodities in the 2025 class right now. The fierce, physical linebacker has 17 Power Five offers at this time, including from top programs like Georgia, Ohio State and Oregon. Notre Dame is interested, and Port made the trip east to South Bend on June 18. The visit was a huge success.

“It was amazing,” Port told BlueandGold.com. “I got to spend time with Coach (Marcus) Freeman and Coach (Al) Golden. That was the highlight. They were really welcoming and shared their feelings about the program and the team. It was super exciting.”

Port was also a big fan of the facilities and the campus.

While at Notre Dame, he was able to link up with a personal connection as well. Port has been speaking primarily with graduate assistant Mike Moon, who works with the defensive line. Moon is also from Southern California, and the two have mutual friends.

As far as profile goes, Port fits the Irish mold. He wants high-level academics and high-level football.

Check and check.

“I want to be prepared for life beyond football,” Port said.

The linebacker isn’t afraid to leave the West Coast to try something new, assuming it’s the right program. So far, he has been impressed with BYU, Ohio State, Michigan, Utah and Texas A&M, to name a few.

Currently, BYU is the leader for Port according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (28 percent). Utah (24.5 percent) and Texas A&M (11 percent) sit in the No. 2 and No. 3 spots.

After making a total of 10 visits to campuses across the country in June, Port is now staying local until school starts and football season gets underway.

“I’m focused on the fall,” Port said. “No more visits. I want to be physically ready to win games with my team.”

According to MaxPreps, Port played 10 games and recorded 91 total tackles as a freshman. Twenty-five of them were for loss, and he posted 12 sacks. The goal is always to improve, and Port is up to the task heading into the 2022 season. His focus, however, extends beyond himself.

“I just want our team to make it to the playoffs,” Port said. “I don’t care about my own stats, just helping the team build and get better. We’re young, but I think we have great coaches and great core players. I’m excited because I think we’re a better team this season.”

Freeman and Golden will be watching.