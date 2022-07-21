ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3.com

‘It was amazing’: 2025 West Coast LB Weston Port details his early look at Notre Dame

By Ashton Pollard about 11 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RYrV9_0gniODoh00
Weston Port is one of the top underclassmen football players on the West Coast. (Photo: Weston Port/@PortWeston)

Rising sophomore linebacker Weston Port doesn’t have an offer to play for Notre Dame just yet, but given the speed at which his stock is rising across the country, it wouldn’t be shocking to see that opportunity arise in the near future.

Port, a 6-2, 225-pound defenseman out of San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) Hills, is one of the hottest commodities in the 2025 class right now. The fierce, physical linebacker has 17 Power Five offers at this time, including from top programs like Georgia, Ohio State and Oregon. Notre Dame is interested, and Port made the trip east to South Bend on June 18. The visit was a huge success.

“It was amazing,” Port told BlueandGold.com. “I got to spend time with Coach (Marcus) Freeman and Coach (Al) Golden. That was the highlight. They were really welcoming and shared their feelings about the program and the team. It was super exciting.”

Port was also a big fan of the facilities and the campus.

While at Notre Dame, he was able to link up with a personal connection as well. Port has been speaking primarily with graduate assistant Mike Moon, who works with the defensive line. Moon is also from Southern California, and the two have mutual friends.

As far as profile goes, Port fits the Irish mold. He wants high-level academics and high-level football.

Check and check.

“I want to be prepared for life beyond football,” Port said.

The linebacker isn’t afraid to leave the West Coast to try something new, assuming it’s the right program. So far, he has been impressed with BYU, Ohio State, Michigan, Utah and Texas A&M, to name a few.

Currently, BYU is the leader for Port according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (28 percent). Utah (24.5 percent) and Texas A&M (11 percent) sit in the No. 2 and No. 3 spots.

More Notre Dame football recruiting

After making a total of 10 visits to campuses across the country in June, Port is now staying local until school starts and football season gets underway.

“I’m focused on the fall,” Port said. “No more visits. I want to be physically ready to win games with my team.”

According to MaxPreps, Port played 10 games and recorded 91 total tackles as a freshman. Twenty-five of them were for loss, and he posted 12 sacks. The goal is always to improve, and Port is up to the task heading into the 2022 season. His focus, however, extends beyond himself.

“I just want our team to make it to the playoffs,” Port said. “I don’t care about my own stats, just helping the team build and get better. We’re young, but I think we have great coaches and great core players. I’m excited because I think we’re a better team this season.”

Freeman and Golden will be watching.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Said#Georgia#Notre Dame Football#Ohio State#American Football#Sports#Irish
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
63K+
Followers
59K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy