Green Bay Packers sign former Auburn tight end Sal Cannella

(Wade/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers have signed former Auburn tight end Sal Cannella to their 90 man roster.

Cannella just finished a season with the USFL team the New Orleans Breakers, where be hauled in 34 receptions for 368 yards and two touchdowns, earning him a spot on the All-USFL team.

An under-recruited high school prospect, Cannella attended Scottsdale C.C., where he earned first-team all conference honors and was ranked the number one junior college tight end by ESPN. From there Cannella signed with the Auburn Tigers, where he played in 37 games for the Tigers with 25 catches, 330 yards, and five touchdowns.

Cannella went undrafted and unsigned in 2020, but was selected in the 34th round of the USFL draft. He definitely made the most of his opportunity, as he is now getting his shot to play in the NFL. Hopefully we see more stories like Cannella in the future, of players developing and getting exposer through the USFL and eventually getting their shot to play at the highest level.

Cannella joins a roster where the number one tight end Robert Tonyan is coming off of injury and their number one wide receiver Davante Adams is now on the Las Vegas Raiders. On a team looking for offensive weapons, hopefully Cannella can contribute to the Packers offensive attack this season.

Report: Packers bring in veteran receiver John Brown for tryout

The Green Bay Packers are still trying to make moves to improve the roster as they head into training camp. The Packers are in search of contributors at the wideout position to help fill the void created by the trade of all-pro wideout Devante Adamsthis offseason. And that is why the Packers brought in veteran receiver John Brownfor a tryout recently, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Brown, who turned 32 in April, has been a speedy threat from the slot position since entering the league back in 2014. the Arizona Cardinals selected him with the 91 pick in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Since then, Brown has had trouble finding a steady home in the NFL. After parting ways with the Cardinals following the 2017 season, he went on to play for the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills; along with the Raiders, Broncos, Jaguars, and Buccaneers, who he played for in 2021. Over his career, he has made 320 catches for 4748 yards with 31 receiving touchdowns.

There is no word yet on a deal between the two sides. Still, with the Packers two top pass-catching threats moving to the AFC West (Adams and Marques Valdes-Scantling), Brown could find himself on the roster for training camp, challenging for the right to help fill the team’s need at wide receiver.