Judy Faye Stinson Myatt, age 81, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, passed away with her loved ones by her side on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Shanti Niketan Hospice Home. Judy was born on February 19, 1941, at home in Akersville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Clovis and Kalsie (Shaw) Stinson. She graduated from Gamaliel High School in 1959 and married the love of her life Darrell Myatt, on August 1, 1959. After 38 beautiful years together, Darrell passed suddenly in 1997. She spent her working years at several of the factories in Monroe County, including Keys, Stitches, and Gamaliel Apparel.

TOMPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO