Spiegelman's summer superlatives

The summer has been full of events pivotal to getting a better look and feel for the 2023 and 2024 classes. June was jam-packed with national events like OT7 and the Elite 11 Finals on the West Coast as well as the Future 50 in Florida last weekend.

After being on hand for that action (and more) this summer, here are On3 National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman’s 20 superlatives from the last two months of summer camps and events:

Most prolific offensive player: Zachariah Branch was On3’s overall MVP at the Future 50 earlier this month and has been at the forefront of every MVP conversation from event to event this offseason. The five-star USC commitment has straight-line speed and is equally as quick and sudden. He’s a playmaker capable of taking the top off defenses and creating separation quickly, and he’ll be prolific in Lincoln Riley’s offense.

Most athletic big man: Francis Mauigoa was outstanding at the Future 50. The five-star Miami pledge took reps at left tackle and showcased agile footwork and anticipated pass-rush moves well. He’s a mauler and played accordingly in pass protection, and whether he’s a tackle or eventually shifts inside, Mauigoa is a prototype.

Most explosive off the line: Oklahoma commitment Adepoju Adeboware was prolific off the edge at the Future 50 and recently collected his fifth star after an impressive showing in Bradenton, Fla. Adeboware is one of the more physically imposing EDGE defenders in the country with his combination of length, twitch and ability to fire off the ball. His closing speed is unreal.

Best centerfielder: Notre Dame commitment Peyton Bowen is another newly minted On3 five-star after a strong outing at Future 50, which followed an outstanding junior campaign at Denton (Texas) Guyer. Bowen was on his game defending out of the slot and even better back deep playing over the top during the 7-on-7 portion. He went stride for stride with receivers in coverage and continued to position himself well on the field to make plays, including an interception.

Jumpman: Ayden Williams has outstanding athleticism packed into a 6-foot-3, 190-pound frame and flashed his excellent hands and wide catch radius along with his ability to high-point the football and easily come down with 50-50 balls. Williams operated well on the perimeter and in the slot. Equally as impressive was his big vertical jump with some celebratory dunks during the competition. Ole Miss is trending on the Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Best in the seams: Jelani Thurman made a compelling case as one of the nation’s top pass-catching tight ends with a strong outing at Future 50. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Ohio State commitment was stellar running routes down in the middle of the field and has strong hands and thrived in one-on-one coverage. His background on the hardwood is glaring as Thurman easily gets downfield easily.

Best route-runner: Johntay Cook II has been a standout performer from event to event ranging from OT7 to the Future 50, and in the process has established himself as one of, if not, the best route-runners in the country. The Texas commitment out of DeSoto (Texas) is effortless in and out of his breaks and instantly accelerates to gain separation. Cook’s going to be a fun piece for Steve Sarkisian to work with.

The gamer: Oklahoma commitment Jackson Arnold was the Elite 11 MVP and a top performer everywhere he’s been this summer as well. The Dallas standout is a fantastic decision-maker and has a resume of coming through in big-time situations. During these camp settings, Arnold has been able to showcase his ability to make different throws at various angles and balance some tight-window throws with deep shots downfield well. His skill-set and eye for the field fit seamlessly with Jeff Lebby’s offense.

The natural: Desmond Ricks has been another top performer from event to event and at Future 50 was all but running routes with some receivers and moving seamlessly in coverage. The long, rangy corner defends the perimeter well and anticipates routes well ahead of the curves. He’s one of the nation’s best corners regardless of class.

Highest floor: Five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss was the go-to target in crunch time on a talent-littered SFE team at OT7. The recent Ohio State commitment has strong hands and is dynamic after the catch. He’s a playmaker in space and although he’s 6-foot, he’s proficient working in the middle of the field and in contested-catch situations. Inniss feels like one of the surest bets at receiver in this cycle.

The enforcer: Offensive tackle Zalance Heard was the overall top performer from LSU’s elite camp in June. The five-star from The Boot checked in at 6-foot-6 and 308 pounds with 36.5-inch arms on top of football smarts and quickly taking to left tackle after previously thriving along the defensive line and at right tackle the previous two seasons. Heard explodes through his blocks and bends well. The Tigers lead the way on the RPM.

Most polished passer: Five-star Oregon commitment Dante Moore tore up OT7 in June and was surgical at the Elite 11 Finals. He had strong outings at the Pro Day as well as during the 7-on-7 portion of the event, showcasing his accuracy in throws at all levels of the field. Moore is brilliant at anticipating where his receivers will be and also has a knack for timing his shots downfield. He’s a fantastic decision-maker and along with Arch Manning is arguably the most polished passer in this class.

Highest-upside DB: Top-40 defensive back Javien Toviano was excellent at Future 50 and is garnering looks at free safety as well as a big corner. At 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds with excellent length and an elite football IQ, Toviano showed off elite closing speed and practically ran routes for a handful of receivers during one-on-ones. He can’t be counted out of a play and his position versatility only adds to his resume. Texas A&M holds the slight edge on the RPM.

Best deep ball: Iowa State commitment JJ Kohl was arguably the biggest surprise — and top performer — from the Elite 11 Finals as well as a standout again at Future 50. Kohl enjoyed a masterful final day in Los Angeles with six touchdowns and only four incompletions during the 7-on-7 portion. The 6-foot-6 passer wows at times and he has outstanding touch on his deep balls.

The mismatch: Jurrion Dickey tacked on his fifth star in the recent On300 update after the Oregon pledge turned in a dominant effort at OT7 earlier this summer. He was strong working downfield on the perimeter and also creates nightmares in the slot as well. Dickey makes plays at all levels of the field as well as in the middle of the field with a rare combination of size, speed and athleticism. Dickey, who is quite the mismatch in his 6-foot-3, 210-plus frame, is only 16 years old.

Best deep threat: Ohio State commitment Noah Rogers has a knack for big plays and made that widely known out in Las Vegas when the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder came away with big play after big play at the multi-day OT7 event. Rogers, who is also a big-bodied receiver with speed to burn, averaged better than 20 yards per catch as a junior at Rolesville (N.C.) and nobody has been to effectively slow down in recent months.

Top two-way player: Charles Lester was deserving of a spot in this piece with the biggest debate whether to stick him in as an offensive or defensive player. The elite 2024 Sunshine State standout checks in with great size (6-foot-2, 175 pounds) and effortless quickness to stick with receivers in coverage outside at cornerback. Lester is also proficient playing receiver, where at OT7 he showcased his speed and playmaking abilities if left in one-on-one coverage. Alabama is favored on the RPM.

Best off the EDGE: Top-60 EDGE DaShawn Womack was a force last weekend at Future 50 flying off the edge. The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder from the DMV plays with very fast hands and beat offensive tackles off both sides of the formation with moves working inside and out. The LSU commitment was among the top performers overall in the trenches from the event and one of the best this offseason.

Stickiest hands: Ja’Kobi Lane put on a show as a top performer at both OT7 as well as the Elite 11 Finals and he’s continued to bolster his stock this offseason. The 6-foot-5 pass-catcher from Mesa (Ariz.) Red Mountain is a big target in the passing game and has been displaying some of the best hands in contested-catch situations throughout the summer. He packs massive upside.

Top newcomer: Ju’Juan Johnson is one of the new names putting himself in the national conversation for the 2024 cycle after quarterbacking Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy to state championship games as an underclassman. Johnson camped at Nebraska in June and clocked a 4.52-second 40. He was a top performer during LSU’s elite camp working out in the nickel and outside at corner in 7-on-7 action. He’s taken to defensive back with good hips and seamless ability to change direction. During live action, he anticipated and closed well. The Tigers are early favorites on the RPM.