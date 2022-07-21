TQC Foundation announces 2022 preseason Biletnikoff Award watch list

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Thursday, the TQC Foundation announced the 2022 preseason watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, which honors the top pass catcher in the country every season. The Biletnikoff is not just an award for the top wide receiver, it is also open to any player involved in the receiving game, including tight ends and running backs.

The NCAA returns the nation’s most productive receiver from the 2021 season in Jordan Addison. The former Pitt Panther is now working to win his second Biletnikoff in a new uniform at USC. Addison had 100 receptions with 17 touchdowns and 1,593 yards last season.

The preseason watch list also includes the Ohio State Buckeyes‘ Jaxon Smith-Njigba who finished last season with a record-breaking performance at the Rose Bowl.

Check out the full list of 2022 preseason candidates for the Biletnikoff Award.

2022 Preseason Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Jordan Addison, USC

Roderic Burns, North Texas

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State