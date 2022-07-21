Will Levis shares message on Kentucky’s identity

Icon Sportswire / Contributor PhotoG/Getty

Kentucky enters the 2022 season with high expectations. A lot of those expectations are because of their talented quarterback, Will Levis. Now, Levis has shared a message on Kentucky’s identity.

“The identity of our team has been the same since Coach Stoops has been here,” said Will Levis. “And I’ve bought into his identity, which is that, I mean, we’ve got that underdog mentality regardless of where our projections are. We’re gonna have that same mentality whether we’re last place or first place. And, I think that as long as we have that then things are gonna go well for us, and we’re just gonna keep working to take the next step, which is, like I said, to be in Atlanta for the SEC championship.

Will Levis also spoke about what his role on the Kentucky team is as quarterback. His main goal is to make the Kentucky community proud with how he represents them.

“Every day, I try to make sure that I’m representing the state and the school the best that I can because I know that as the quarterback I am a huge representation of them. And that I’m doing my best to make sure that myself as well as all the other guys that I’m leading are doing the right things and have things in order to work towards our ultimate goal.”

Will Levis transferred to Kentucky from Penn State. Out of high school, he was a consensus three-star recruit. While Levis did see some action with Penn State, 2021 with Kentucky was his first season as a starting quarterback.