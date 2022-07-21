ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn assistant Steven Pearl promotes Go Fund Me for injured Florida standout Patric Young

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
 3 days ago
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Auburn basketball assistant coach Steven Pearl is doing his part to help out one of the SEC family, as he promoted a Go Fund Me to help former Florida standout Patric Young following the latter sustaining injuries due to a car accident.

Young suffered his injuries in a rollover accident while visiting his wife’s hometown in Nebraska last month, leaving him hospitalized in South Dakota after a transport. With a long road to recovery ahead of him, medical bills have been mounting — family, friends and fans are attempting to do what they can to help Young.

Check out Pearl encouraging members of the Auburn family to help Young, praising the former Florida star both on and off the court.

“Auburn Family, for those who can let’s step up for Patric and his family,” tweeted Pearl. “One of the most elite competitors I’ve ever played against and an even better human.”

At the moment, the Go Fund Me has raised $23,249 of their $200,000 goal. A quick glance at the donation list reads Pearl put $250 of his own money into the cause, putting his money where his mouth is.

The Go Fund Me page reads: “This is where we ask for your help. We are raising funds to support some of his medical bills that are not covered by insurance. (Most of his treatment will be covered, however some items are not covered). Kindly consider donating to help him and Whitney cover costs for the airlift from the site of the accident to the hospital in Sioux Falls. This air lift unfortunately is out of network for his insurance plan. Funds will also be used to help purchase a shower buddy chair, getting his vehicle adapted with arm controls so that he can drive, and adaptive ramps and doorways in their home. All dollars raised will go directly to medical bills and medical devices.

“Thank you for all your prayers and support at this time. Keep them coming!”

It’s evident Steven Pearl, Auburn and the SEC is standing behind a great athlete and an even better person — you can check out all of the information pertaining to Patric Young’s Go Fund Me here.

Patric Young sends message after accident: ‘I believe anything is possible with God’

Immediately following the accident, Patric Young sent out a message thanking everyone for their continued support as he dealt with the injuries and trauma.

“First thing I want to say is Praise God for life! My accident was no surprise to God and I will continue to praise Yahweh everyday of my life. The love and support I’ve received from everyone has been tremendous. I’m currently in South Dakota (got to see Cody Larson),” Young posted in the first of three tweets.

“Continue to keep my family and myself in your prayers. My biggest request is for my mind to stay strong against the enemy, I believe anything is possible with God. His Will for my life is what I want to live in, I will use this test to inspire others no matter what.

“Don’t take any moment or day for granted! I will strive to keep you guys updated. I am so thankful to have a mom that has been an ICU nurse for over 25 years and my sister that has been a PT for 7. If you have my fathers contact into please reach out and give him a call or a text.”

