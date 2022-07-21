ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jermaine Burton makes Biletnikoff Award watch list for 2022

By Clint Lamb about 6 hours
Photo courtesy of Alabama Athletics

SEC Media Days are still ongoing in Atlanta, but so are all the watch list unveilings for the upcoming college football season. So far, we’ve seen lists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award and Dodd Trophy. On Thursday morning, the Biletnikoff Award watch list was added to the group, which included one Alabama player.

Junior wide receiver Jermaine Burton has made the prestigous watch list after transferring over from Georgia back in January.

In two seasons with the Bulldogs, the former top-100 recruit combined for 53 receptions, 901 yards and eight touchdowns. He was once considered one of Georgia’s top returning players after helping the team win the national title last season, but instead, chose to transfer and play with reigning Heisman Trophy quarterback Bryce Young.

“Jermaine is really cool to work with.” Young said of Burton during SEC Media Days. “Really good work ethic, super cool to work with. You can see how hard he is working to do what he came here to do and contribute. I’m excited for him. We’ve put a lot of time in, a lot of work and he’s only going to improve.”

The Biletnikoff Award recognizes the top receiver in college football. That means it can be won by a wide receiver, tight end or running back.

Despite being established back in 1994, Alabama didn’t see its first winner until Amari Cooper brought home the award in 2014. Since then, two more Crimson Tide standouts have won it in wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (2018) and DeVonta Smith (2020). Here’s what those numbers look like:

  • Smith (2020): 117 receptions, 1,856 yards, 23 TDs
  • Jeudy (2018): 68 receptions, 1,315 yards, 14 TDs
  • Cooper (2014): 124 receptions, 1,727 yards, 16 TDs

Jameson Williams (79 receptions, 1,572 yards, and 15 touchdowns) was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award last season, but ultimately came up just short with Pitt’s Jordan Addison edging him out. He then went on to be a first-round pick (No. 12 overall) by the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Coming out of Calabasas (Calif.) Calabasas in 2020, Burton was rated as the No. 77 player nationally, No. 16 wide receiver and No. 9 player from the state of California, per the On3 Consensus. He’s currently ranked as the No. 6 overall player (No. 2 wide receiver), according to the On3 transfer portal rankings.

