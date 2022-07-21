Bryan Harsin talks QB development, ideal timetable for naming starter

Summer’s technically just getting started – we passed the one-third mark this week – but you can just about stick a fork in it here in Lee County. While we can expect another couple of months of soaring temperatures, Friday night’s Cheers on the Corner, during which foot traffic and activity flooded Toomer’s Corner, served as a reminder that downtown Auburn and the entire community is about to wake up after a not-so-long summer’s nap.

LEE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO