WeAreSC On3 7/21/22: Maxwell Award Watch List, Two More Trojans Drafted, and Media Week

By Adam Bradford about 5 hours
 3 days ago
Jordan Addison and Caleb Williams (Photo via USC Athletics Twitter)

WeAreSC On3 is a daily three-point briefing recapping news and notes surrounding USC Athletics. Today, we take a look at two USC players landing on the Maxwell Award watch list, a couple more Trojans hearing their names called in the MLB Draft, and USC Football Media Week.

Maxwell Award Watch List

Watch list season is officially underway. Earlier this week, the Maxwell Football Club released its watch list for the Maxwell Award, and two Trojans made the list.

Not surprisingly, those two players were quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Jordan Addison. As two of the highest-profile transfers of the offseason, Williams and Addison have both already established themselves as elite players at the collegiate level. Now, they face the challenge of helping to turn around a USC team that went 4-8 last season and overhauled a large portion of its roster.

Two More Trojans Drafted

After two USC Baseball players were selected on day two of the MLB Draft on Monday, two more went on the final day of the event Tuesday.

The first Trojan off the board Tuesday was outfielder Rhylan Thomas, who went in the 11th round to the New York Mets. Thomas finished third in the Pac 12 this past season with a .363 batting average. He joins USC teammate D’Andre Smith—who was taken in Monday’s fifth round—in being selected by the Mets.

In addition, the Cleveland Guardians selected USC second baseman Tyresse Turner in the 13th round. Turner also had an impressive season this past year, posting a .330 batting average and 33 RBIs.

USC has had at least one player taken in every MLB Draft since the event was introduced in 1965. The Trojans have had a total of 348 players selected during that span

Media Week

This week is Media Week for the USC Football team. Throughout the week, players will participate in various photoshoots as the USC creative team gets its first real batch of content for the season.

Media Week signifies yet another milestone in the march towards the rapidly approaching college football season. Believe it or not, we are just a few short weeks away from USC kicking off its first fall camp of the Lincoln Riley era.

#Baseball Players#Usc Football#Mlb Draft#College Baseball#Usc Athletics#Usc Football Media Week#The Maxwell Football Club#The Maxwell Award#Usc Baseball#The New York Mets
