APPLETON (WLUK) -- It was a busy day saving wildlife for Outagamie County deputies. On Thursday, officials say they rescued a family of ducklings and an injured bald eagle. The first call went to Deputy Bart Barrington, Deputy Shaun O’Bre and Deputy Paul Langenberg. They were called to rescue several ducklings from a sewer outside the Outagamie County courthouse. Deputy Barrington climbed into the sewer to get them out while other county employees helped keep the other ducklings safe.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO