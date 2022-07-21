Tipton County, TN kid found safe after more than a year missing

Carter Neal (photo TBI)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tipton County teenager has been found safe more than 13 months after Tennessee authorities issued an Endangered Child Alert.

Carter Neal, 13, was reported safe by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Thursday morning. His 16-year-old sister, Lainey Anderson, was located back in January.

An Endangered Child Alert was issued for the children on June 4, 2021, after they were last seen with their non-custodial mother Hailey Whitehorn.

The US Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team arrested 41-year-old Hailey Whitehorn. According to the Marshals Service, Whitehorn had over 30 warrants issued for her arrest across several counties in Arkansas and Tennessee.

Whitehorn was wanted in Shelby County for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was wanted in Lauderdale County for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. She was also wanted by the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office for child abuse and neglect.

According to the US Marshals Service, they managed to find her whereabouts. The Marshals and Shelby County Sheriff Deputies went to a home on the 900 block of National Street in Memphis and said they discovered Whitehorn at the location.

The Marshals said they knocked on the door and announced their presence, but there was no answer. The Marshals said deputies breached the door and entered the home.

The Marshals said Whitehorn was arrested and Neal was safely recovered.

“The U.S. Marshals Service’s missions of finding violent fugitives and rescuing missing children successfully came together with this apprehension, and we’re very pleased with the outcome,” US Marshal Tyreece Miller said in a press release.