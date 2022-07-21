ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipton County, TN

Tipton County, TN kid found safe after more than a year missing

By David Royer, Stuart Rucker
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XlbbD_0gniMjwF00
Carter Neal (photo TBI)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tipton County teenager has been found safe more than 13 months after Tennessee authorities issued an Endangered Child Alert.

Carter Neal, 13, was reported safe by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Thursday morning. His 16-year-old sister, Lainey Anderson, was located back in January.

An Endangered Child Alert was issued for the children on June 4, 2021, after they were last seen with their non-custodial mother Hailey Whitehorn.

The US Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team arrested 41-year-old Hailey Whitehorn. According to the Marshals Service, Whitehorn had over 30 warrants issued for her arrest across several counties in Arkansas and Tennessee.

Whitehorn was wanted in Shelby County for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was wanted in Lauderdale County for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. She was also wanted by the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office for child abuse and neglect.

According to the US Marshals Service, they managed to find her whereabouts. The Marshals and Shelby County Sheriff Deputies went to a home on the 900 block of National Street in Memphis and said they discovered Whitehorn at the location.

The Marshals said they knocked on the door and announced their presence, but there was no answer. The Marshals said deputies breached the door and entered the home.

The Marshals said Whitehorn was arrested and Neal was safely recovered.

“The U.S. Marshals Service’s missions of finding violent fugitives and rescuing missing children successfully came together with this apprehension, and we’re very pleased with the outcome,” US Marshal Tyreece Miller said in a press release.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead in southeast Memphis, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in Southeast Memphis Sunday afternoon. At approximately 1:10 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a dead-on-arrival call in the 1100 block of Pearson Road. When officers arrived, they found a man unconscious and was later pronounced dead. The cause...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man pushed out window, dragged to dumpster: Neighbors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead Sunday after police responded to a shooting call at the Manor Park East Apartments in South Memphis. Family members identified him as Timothy Pinkins who was visiting a friend at the time of his death. Memphis police said the shooter fled the scene. One of the apartment […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tipton County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
County
Tipton County, TN
County
Shelby County, TN
State
Arkansas State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
localmemphis.com

Apartment fire causes delays in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fire fighters have responded to an apartment fire on the 1900 block of Philsar Street, according to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD). MFD advises to avoid the area and to expect delays. ABC 24 will update this story as more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

East Memphis carjacking takes place Sunday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunday morning a man was assaulted on White Station Road before his vehicle was taken from him, according to Memphis Police. This victim sustained no injuries, but two male suspects fled the scene northbound in the Honda Pilot they took from the victim, police said. Officers responded to this call at 2 a.m. and this incident remains an ongoing investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One rushed to hospital after Midtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital recovering Monday morning after a shooting in Midtown. MPD responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue overnight. Police have not released information on any suspects. This is an ongoing investigation. WREG will update this page when...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Us Marshals#Tn#The Marshals Service#The Us Marshals Service
WREG

Pilot killed in Ark. crop duster crash, Sheriff says

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — A pilot was killed in a crop duster crash just east of Highway 75 Saturday morning, Cross County Sheriff confirms. A 23-year-old pilot was killed after hitting wires connected to a radio tower in Parkin, according to the Cross County Sheriff.  Neighbors say it took several minutes to locate the pilot. […]
CROSS COUNTY, AR
WREG

DA: Man Googles robbery sentence before carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who recently pled guilty to carjacking reportedly Googled how long the sentence for a robbery charge is before committing the crime. According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old Xavier Young of Benton, Mississippi, pled guilty to carjacking in Shelby County Criminal Court Thursday.
MEMPHIS, TN
fox40jackson.com

Tipton Co. child missing for over a year found, TBI says

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) – After more than a year missing, a Tipton County child has been located. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a release Thursday that 13-year-old Carter Neal, who was on the TBI’s Endangered Child Alert list, was found safe. Neal, who was believed...
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WATE

TBI investigating after violent West Tennessee arrest goes viral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now investigating a violent arrest from Oakland, Tennessee after going viral. It started as a traffic stop and turned into a whole lot more after police said Brandon Calloway refused to pull over. They chased him to his family’s home, where things only got worse. Fayette […]
OAKLAND, TN
WREG

Woman jumps out moving car during police pursuit: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with domestic assault after hitting his girlfriend in the face several times before she jumped out of a moving vehicle. Before the incident, court documents state that Manuel Romero told the victim he did not take his medication and did not feel right. The victim said she called 911 when Romero began punching her in the face several times while he was driving.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man hit, killed by vehicle in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being hit by an unknown vehicle in South Memphis Saturday morning, police say. The crash happened at South Lauderdale Street and East Person Avenue just after 5:45 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police do not have any suspect...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

15-year-old charged wore ankle monitor at time of pastor’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The teenager charged with killing a Memphis pastor on Monday, July 18, was out on probation and wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the murder. Police records show that 15-year-old Miguel Andrade had prior charges before killing Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams. He completed one of the court’s most successful rehabilitation programs on May 31, only to wind up charged with first-degree murder six weeks later.
WBBJ

Haywood County sheriff discusses possible dog fighting ring

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible dog fighting ring. Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says his department received a tip of a dog fighting operation on Lightfoot Road in Brownsville. “After a lengthy investigation, several weeks long, we developed enough probable...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WREG

WREG

38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy