Gainesville, FL

Gator Collective helping change lives for Florida Gators athletes

 3 days ago
Photo courtesy of the Gator Collective

The Florida Gators were one of the first schools to have something in place when NIL proposals turned into law. Thanks to Eddie and Kelli Rojas, along with Jen Grosso, the Gator Collective was born.

The Gator Collective provides fans with access to players from multiple sports at Florida. GC has created avenues that connect them to their favorite Gators, while helping change the lives of student-athletes at the University of Florida.

“NIL has done a lot for me. It allows me to support my family in ways that I never would have imagined that I would be able to. I’m thankful for NIL,” Anthony Richardson said.

“The Gator Collective is something great. It allows us to connect with people. This past weekend I did an event and we were signing stuff for fans and supporters, and taking pictures with them. I had a huge smile on my face the whole time. Most people don’t get that opportunity. It was great to put a smile on other people’s faces. Shoutout to the Gator Collective.”

It has allowed players like Trey Dean to buy his mother a car. Richardson has also been able to help his mother out. Players are able to take care of family back home and help pay bills, while also some enjoying extra spending cash they otherwise wouldn’t have to do things away from the field.

Gators left tackle Richard Gouraige signed with the Gator Collective as well. Gouraige has done several events with the collective, including a cookout for fans in the indoor practice facility with the offensive linemen.

“The Gator Collective has been a great asset,” left tackle Richard Gouraige said. “It’s given us an opportunity to make money off of our name, image, and likeness. It’s been great so far.”

About the Gator Collective

The Gator Collective is a trailblazer in the collective space. The group was one of the first collectives formed in 2021 to support student-athletes in their Name, Image, and Likeness endeavors.

The Gator Collective quickly raised hundreds of thousands of dollars and facilitated NIL deals with more than 100 Florida student-athletes in its first year. The Gator Collective was also the first NIL collective to sponsor the athletic department it supports, which has given it access to UF athletes that other groups are missing.

CEO Eddie Rojas says he’s “on a mission” to help the Gators win national championships in all of the major sports and make Florida “NIL U.”

