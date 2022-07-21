ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Stetson Bennett details similarities with Ladd McConkey, Dan Jackson

By Alex Weber about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JB3B7_0gniMgI400
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett silenced all doubters last season by leading the Bulldogs to their first national championship of the modern era. Really, their first definitive national championship, since back in 1942 and 1980 they were “selected” as champions by institutions such as the Billingsley Report and the Houlgate System, rather than winning a game that defined them as outright champs.

Entering the 2022 season, though, Georgia is the undisputed reigning champ. Due in large part of the play of former walk-on Stetson Bennett under center. For the first time in his career, he’ll start a game without fans and pundits questioning his job. He’s also the obvious leader of the team this fall.

So, now it’s his turn to mentor younger minds on the team, such as Ladd McConkey and Dan Jackson. He singled out both at SEC Media Days this week. McConkey a playmaker primed for a stellar sophomore season at wide receiver. And Jackson a defensive back who really came on in the second half of the season.

Here were Bennett’s comments on the two and how he sees himself in them:

“I think we were probably raised pretty similar, you know. Both those guys are strong character, just hard-working guys, who are very good. I don’t want to get in those typical pigeonholes that follow us — sneaky fast. But, you know, they work hard, great leaders for us. Come in every single day. Know what’s important, know what we got to do.”

“And they make plays, right, which is the most important thing. Got to make plays. But they always believed in themselves, just like i did. I think everybody on the team, hopefully everybody in the conference, respects them.”

In the next year or two, Jackson and McConkey could be the ones taking Bennett’s place as UGA’s representatives at SEC Media Days. The Bulldog QB certainly sees similar leadership qualities in the pair of them.

McConkey especially should take on a featured role this season. With George Pickens and Jermaine Burton both departed, McConkey figures to be the leading wide receiver for the Dawgs for a second straight season. And there’s no reason to think he won’t catch a lot more than the 31 balls he hauled in during the 2021 campaign.

As for Jackson, the steady DB likely slides into a starting role after Georgia lost several elite playmakers in their defensive backfield.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Jackson
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
63K+
Followers
59K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy