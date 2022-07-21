Stetson Bennett details similarities with Ladd McConkey, Dan Jackson

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett silenced all doubters last season by leading the Bulldogs to their first national championship of the modern era. Really, their first definitive national championship, since back in 1942 and 1980 they were “selected” as champions by institutions such as the Billingsley Report and the Houlgate System, rather than winning a game that defined them as outright champs.

Entering the 2022 season, though, Georgia is the undisputed reigning champ. Due in large part of the play of former walk-on Stetson Bennett under center. For the first time in his career, he’ll start a game without fans and pundits questioning his job. He’s also the obvious leader of the team this fall.

So, now it’s his turn to mentor younger minds on the team, such as Ladd McConkey and Dan Jackson. He singled out both at SEC Media Days this week. McConkey a playmaker primed for a stellar sophomore season at wide receiver. And Jackson a defensive back who really came on in the second half of the season.

Here were Bennett’s comments on the two and how he sees himself in them:

“I think we were probably raised pretty similar, you know. Both those guys are strong character, just hard-working guys, who are very good. I don’t want to get in those typical pigeonholes that follow us — sneaky fast. But, you know, they work hard, great leaders for us. Come in every single day. Know what’s important, know what we got to do.”

“And they make plays, right, which is the most important thing. Got to make plays. But they always believed in themselves, just like i did. I think everybody on the team, hopefully everybody in the conference, respects them.”

In the next year or two, Jackson and McConkey could be the ones taking Bennett’s place as UGA’s representatives at SEC Media Days. The Bulldog QB certainly sees similar leadership qualities in the pair of them.

McConkey especially should take on a featured role this season. With George Pickens and Jermaine Burton both departed, McConkey figures to be the leading wide receiver for the Dawgs for a second straight season. And there’s no reason to think he won’t catch a lot more than the 31 balls he hauled in during the 2021 campaign.

As for Jackson, the steady DB likely slides into a starting role after Georgia lost several elite playmakers in their defensive backfield.