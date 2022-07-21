ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Oh boy': MA and RI officials react after Biden tests positive for COVID day after visit

By Katherine Gregg and Patrick Anderson, The Providence Journal
 4 days ago
PROVIDENCE — News that President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 has not set off any alarm bells among the Massachusetts residents and Rhode Islanders – including Gov. Dan McKee – who crossed paths with him during his touchdown in Southern New England on Wednesday.

McKee spokesman Matt Sheaff told The Journal that the governor is not taking any special precautions, but following state Department of Health guidance.

"Since the Governor is fully vaccinated and double boosted there is no need for him to quarantine," Sheaff said. "He will, however, continue to monitor for symptoms. The Governor did take a PCR test in advance of meeting the President and it was negative."

Sheaff said McKee has never tested positive for COVID.

U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse also greeted the president on his arrival at T.F. Green Airport, and then followed him to Somerset, Massachusetts, where Biden delivered a speech.

Asked whether Whitehouse would now take and special precautions, his office sent along a link to a tweet on June 30, in which Whitehouse said: "I tested positive for Covid this morning after experiencing some mild symptoms. I’m feeling good and grateful to be fully vaccinated and boosted. Will be working from home over the holiday week and already looking forward to next year's Bristol 4th of July parade."

Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi said exchanging small talk with Biden on the tarmac for a few minutes Wednesday was a "great honor" and "something special because of the history of the office."

What was his reaction when he heard Biden had COVID this morning?

"I said oh boy," he told The Journal in a phone call, and took a COVID rapid test right away, which was negative.

"I don't feel any symptoms," he said, adding that he also took a test Wednesday morning before meeting the president. "But I have to say, if I was going to get COVID from someone, who better than the president of the United States."

Picozzi, who had COVID last December, said he isn't quarantining because of the brief outdoor contact with the president, but is monitoring for any symptoms.

As for what Biden, Picozzi, McKee and Whitehouse talked about on the runway Wednesday, Picozzi said it started on what to wear in official business outdoors when the mercury reaches the mid-90s.

Biden and Picozzi didn't wear ties. McKee and Whitehouse did.

"We teased the governor about having a tie on," Picozzi said.

They also joked about being from small states – Biden is from Delaware – and that if the president had used the larger 747 version of Air Force One they might fly right by Rhode Island.

Massachusetts delegation begins to react

Congressman Jake Auchincloss released a statement that said he had tested negative ahead of his trip with the president yesterday, as was protocol, and he tested negative again this morning.

He does not have any symptoms but will continue testing regularly.

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., is getting tested for the virus on Thursday morning, according to a spokesperson from his office.

Markey is regularly tested and will remain masked and socially distanced per public health guidelines. Markey is double vaccinated and double boosted, according to his office.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is following CDC guidance as a close contact and will remain masked, according to her office. She tested negative for COVID-19 ahead as part of White House protocols.

According to the CDC, close contacts are recommended to test for COVID-19 after five days.

What do you need to do if you were exposed to COVID-19

The CDC protocols differ depending on whether you are vaccinated and boosted, and whether you are showing symptoms. Here's the guidance from the CDC website:

If you were exposed to COVID-19 and are up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations:

  • ​​​​​​No quarantine: You do not need to stay home unless you develop symptoms.
  • Get tested: Even if you don’t develop symptoms, get tested at least 5 days after you last had close contact with someone with COVID-19.
  • Watch for symptoms: Watch for symptoms until 10 days after you last had close contact with someone with COVID-19.
  • If you develop symptoms: Isolate immediately and get tested. Continue to stay home until you know the results. Wear a well-fitting mask around others.
  • Take precautions until day 10
  • Wear a well-fitting mask: Wear a well-fitting mask for 10 full days any time you are around others inside your home or in public. Do not go to places where you are unable to wear a well-fitting mask.
  • Take precautions if traveling
  • Avoid being around people who are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19.

If you were exposed to COVID-19 and are NOT up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations:

  • Quarantine for at least 5 days
  • Stay home: Stay home and quarantine for at least 5 full days.
  • Wear a well-fitting mask if you must be around others in your home.
  • Do not travel.
  • Get tested: Even if you don’t develop symptoms, get tested at least 5 days after you last had close contact with someone with COVID-19.
  • After quarantine:
  • Watch for symptoms until 10 days after you last had close contact with someone with COVID-19.
  • Avoid travel: It is best to avoid travel until a full 10 days after you last had close contact with someone with COVID-19.
  • If you develop symptoms: Isolate immediately and get tested. Continue to stay home until you know the results. Wear a well-fitting mask around others.
  • Take precautions until day 10
  • Wear a well-fitting mask: Wear a well-fitting mask for 10 full days any time you are around others inside your home or in public. Do not go to places where you are unable to wear a well-fitting mask.
  • If you must travel during days 6-10, take precautions.
  • Avoid being around people who are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19.

This story is being updated as more information is received.

– Rebecca Morin form USA Today and Caitlyn Kelleher from the USA Today Network contributed to this article.

IN THIS ARTICLE
