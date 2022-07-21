Hot temps soar thru Saturday

More Summer swelter thru the start of the weekend 02:30

DENVER(CBS)- Colorado is still smack dab in the middle of our current nationwide heat wave where temperatures are soaring into the 90s and 100s for many areas.

Statewide temperatures will zoom into the 70s and 80s in the mountains with the real hot stuff on the plains and western slope with all the 90s and 100s!

There is a Heat Advisory for the Grand Valley and Grand Junction thru Saturday where temperatures may rise from 101 to 107 degrees!

Friday will be another scorcher where the Denver metro area will be near 100 to finish the week.

There will be slightly cooler weather beginning Sunday with a better chance for more widespread showers and storms from the summer monsoon.