Dr. Wayne Walters named permanent superintendent of Pittsburgh Public Schools

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the new school year on the horizon, Pittsburgh Public Schools has officially named their new superintendent.

Dr. Wayne Walters, who has been serving as interim superintendent since last September, will fill the role permanently. School Board President Sala Udin introduced Walters Thursday afternoon.

"He has demonstrated over these 30 years – high standards, education and unparalleled integrity," Udin said.

Walters has spent his more than 30-year career in education with Pittsburgh Public Schools. He has served as a teacher, assistant principal, assistant superintendent, interim superintendent and other roles.

Walters is a native of St. Thomas, of the U.S. Virgin Islands. He is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University.

He said he remains committed to the students of Pittsburgh.

"I remain unapologetically student-centered, committed, and passionate about our students, teachers, staff, and families of the Pittsburgh Public Schools," he said. "I know firsthand the many challenges our District faces, but I believe competence, confidence, and collaboration go a long way in creating quality, equity, well-rounded experiences and spaces of learning and joy for our students. I am genuinely excited about the tremendous opportunities ahead."

