Hours-long queues for passport checks at Britain’s busiest airport are a “visible manifestation” of systemic Border Force failures a review has found.A report commissioned by Priti Patel said issues with long-term planning and ineffective recruitment mean that checkpoints at Heathrow Airport are not properly staffed.It warned that queues had been more than three hours long at some points during the review period, and that maximum time targets had been suspended after being repeatedly breached.“The long queues are the visible manifestation of more systemic issues, many of which apply to Border Force as a whole,” said reviewer Alexander Downer.“Queues at...

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO