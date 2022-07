It’s work time at the Amazon fulfillment center in Waco, company officials confirming it will hold its “Day One celebration” on Sunday. But local residents should not expect package delivery from the $250 million facility just down the road, now or ever. Spokesman Daniel Martin clarified in an interview that merchandise from California to Maine will make its way to Waco for forwarding to Amazon sorting and delivery locations.

WACO, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO