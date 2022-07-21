ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

SLCC holding job fair for those interested in industrial trades

By Raven Little
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1awrMd_0gniJedF00

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — SLCC’s Workforce & Economic Development Department, LEDA, and Louisiana Workforce Commission have joined forces to hold a job fair for people who are interested in industrial trades. Industrial trades include skilled positions like welding, truck drivers, line workers, mechanics, and riggers.

This free event will be on Thursday, August 25, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Devalcourt Auditorium. It will be open to the public. Stuller, Acadiana Bottling, GO Marine, and Workstrings International are among the 30 companies that will be at the Industrial Trades Job Fair. In addition to meeting with employers, attendees can also speak with local organizations that can assist with their job search and training needed to expand their skills.

Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resumes.

Job seekers can save time by pre–registering for the Industrial Trades Job Fair. Registration will also be open at the fair.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Ochsner Health changes mask policy as COVID-19 cases rise

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Ochsner Health has changed its mask policies due to a growing number of COVID-19 cases in the state. The hospital says that employees, patients, and visitors must wear a mask in all common and patient care areas. Ochsner will still continue its routine visitation for COVID-19 negative patients.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Some LCG directors slated for $35,000 raises totaling $170,000

Four Lafayette Consolidated Government department heads are in line for $30,000-plus annual pay raises under Mayor-President Josh Guillory's proposed 2022-23 budget. Together, the pay raises for directors who are at-will employees hired by Guillory, total more than $171,000 a year. The budget was released Tuesday and is posted at https://www.lafayettela.gov/finance-management/lcg-budget-documents/2023-proposed-budget....
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Lafayette job fair helps military veterans find work

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Hire a Veteran Day is coming up on Monday. Patrick Mcmanus works with NextOp of Lafayette and says his company is looking to do just that. “Veterans bring such a diverse experience to a company. They are experienced, they are trained, they are professional and there is great pride that they bring to a team.”
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
Lafayette, LA
Business
State
Louisiana State
City
Lafayette, LA
kadn.com

Curving the Costs During Inflation by Couponing

Lafayette, La (KADN) - "You can really save big and get stuff for almost free." Couponing is becoming increasingly popular, and people are looking to save a few bucks. Racheal Mouton, better known on Facebook as Acadiana's Thrifty Mom, says she's been couponing for eleven years. Gone are the days...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette Parish librarian who spoke against censorship of LGBTQ books may be fired Monday

A Lafayette Parish library branch manager who has spoken against censorship at board meetings may be in jeopardy of losing her job. The Library Board of Control is scheduled to hold a special meeting Monday evening with an executive session to evaluate Library Director Danny Gillane, who was appointed director in June 2021, and to discuss and evaluate the employment of Cara Chance, the manager of the North Regional Library branch in Carencro.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurant#Slcc#Leda#Acadiana Bottling#Workstrings International
theadvocate.com

Our Views: The values of openness -- and civility -- should be championed by libraries across Louisiana

In a conservative parish in a conservative state, the people of Livingston Parish don’t need to become a new front in America’s contentious culture wars. So while an occasionally heated discussion broke out, civility was preserved despite hot topics being broached at the traditionally sleepy meetings of the Livingston Parish Library’s board of control.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Christ Bridge Academy, already being sued by Sowela, rescinds lease request

Christ Bridge Academy has rescinded a request to temporarily lease the old Jennings Elementary School while it moves forward on plans to build a new Academy. “Christ Bridge Academy understands that the efforts from both parties to find a win-win situation was much more difficult than we previously expected, therefore Christ Bridge Academy rescinds the proposal to occupy Jeff Davis Parish vacant properties for the school year,” Christ Bridge Academy Principal and Founder Dr. Scott Blanchard said in addressing the Jeff Davis Parish School Board on Thursday.
JENNINGS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Lafayette (LA)

Often hailed as one of the best food towns in the country, Lafayette is a city in the center of Southwest Louisiana’s Cajun and Creole Country. The city was founded more than 200 years ago beside Bayou Vermilion, a slow-moving tidal river just west of the Atchafalaya Basin, which is home to the largest swamp and wetland in the United States.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy