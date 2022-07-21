KNWA Today: Dream Big Charity Gala
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Children’s Safety Center of Washington County is hosting their 15th annual “Dream Big Charity Gala” next Saturday. On its website, the C.S.C. says the event, which is circus-themed, is their signature fundraiser for the year.
The gala will also feature a silent auction and a live performance from the band Boom Kinetic. The event is chiefly sponsored by Johnson & Johnson, with contributions from several other companies including Walmart and Arvest. The event begins at 7 p.m., July 30th, at the Fayetteville Town Center. Tickets are $75 each, and can be purchased here . There is also an option to donate, which will be matched up to $15,000. During an interview on KNWA Today and Fox24, Stephanie Martinez, a board member for the event, said 98% of the money raised during the gala will go directly to the C.S.C. of Washington County.
