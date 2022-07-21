ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, AR

KNWA Today: Dream Big Charity Gala

By Perry Elyaderani
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aokWQ_0gniJR6g00

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Children’s Safety Center of Washington County is hosting their 15th annual “Dream Big Charity Gala” next Saturday. On its website, the C.S.C. says the event, which is circus-themed, is their signature fundraiser for the year.

The gala will also feature a silent auction and a live performance from the band Boom Kinetic. The event is chiefly sponsored by Johnson & Johnson, with contributions from several other companies including Walmart and Arvest. The event begins at 7 p.m., July 30th, at the Fayetteville Town Center. Tickets are $75 each, and can be purchased here . There is also an option to donate, which will be matched up to $15,000. During an interview on KNWA Today and Fox24, Stephanie Martinez, a board member for the event, said 98% of the money raised during the gala will go directly to the C.S.C. of Washington County.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA Today: APT previews “Disaster!”

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Unforgettable songs from the 70s will be featured in a new show at Arkansas Public Theatre. “Disaster!” is new musical straight from Broadway, featuring songs from the 70s including, “Knock on Wood,” “Hooked on a Felling,” and “Hot Stuff.” The show will be from July 29-31, August 4-7, and 11-14. Curtain […]
ROGERS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, AR
Society
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Society
State
Washington State
County
Washington County, AR
City
Washington, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Fayetteville Public Library announces August youth events calendar

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library announced its August calendar of youth-oriented events. The library notes that masks are recommended for unvaccinated patrons per city health guidelines. Masks are no longer required for those who are fully vaccinated. STORYTIMES. All storytimes except for Tuesdays with Mr. Troy...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Charity#C S C#Arvest#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Charities
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Low-income energy assistance program begins

UPDATE: The assistance program begins tomorrow, July 25th. To see if you qualify, you will need to provide: Photo ID Social Security Card Utility bills Proof of income Proof of residency Arkansas residents can go to the LIHEAP website to learn more. SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Washington County Economic Opportunity Agency is offering low-income […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Razorback Greenway Tunnel partially closing for enhancement at I-49

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Razorback Greenway Tunnel under I-49 is scheduled for pressure-washing and painting beginning on Monday, July 25. According to a press release from the Bentonville Parks & Recreation Department, work is expected to take one week and half of the tunnel will be closed during that time frame. However, bike traffic may still continue through the tunnel.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Bentonville Schools make investment in student safety

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville School District is installing a new safety and utility feature in its entire fleet of school buses. The program is called Transportant. Bentonville is the first school district in the state to use Transportant. Jason Salmons in the transportation director for the Bentonville School District. He gave an interactive […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy