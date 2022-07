MISSOULA — Dalton Sneed went tumbling out of bounds and landed in the laps of a few fans during last weekend’s regular-season football finale. Such is a hazard of life in the Indoor Football League, where a waist-high padded wall is all that separates the field of play and spectators. But this was still football, and the former Montana Grizzlies quarterback was thrilled to be back on the field this season for the first time in over two years.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO