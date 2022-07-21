ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

First-Come, First-Served Deer Gun Licenses available July 27

By Nick Jachim
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EKXsI_0gniIq0w00
Although associated with Davy Crockett and Daniel Boone, coonskin hunting hats were first worn by Native Americans as traditional headgear.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — More than 3,500 deer licenses are still available in seven units for North Dakota’s 2022 deer gun season, and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis beginning July 27 at 8 a.m.

Residents and nonresidents who have not already received a lottery or landowner license are eligible to apply online by visiting the Game and Fish website.

Hunters who want to purchase additional licenses will be able to on August 17 at 8 a.m.

At that time, any remaining licenses will be issued as a concurrent season license, which can be used during the archery season with a bow; the deer gun season with a bow, rifle or muzzleloader; or during the muzzleloader season with a muzzleloader. However, children under the age of 14 (at the end of the calendar year) will be issued a concurrent season license for archery only.

There is no limit on the number of concurrent season licenses a hunter can purchase.

Hunters with concurrent season licenses are restricted to the type of antlerless deer printed on the license and must stay in the unit in which the license is assigned.

Here is the list of licenses that are still available:

UnitTypeAvailable

2HAny-antlerless40

3A1Any-antlerless705

3A2Any-antlerless224

3B2Antlerless whitetail63

3B2Antlerless mule deer46

3F1Any-antlerless105

3F1Antlerless whitetail317

3F2Any-antlerless1,050

3F2Antlered whitetail64

3F2Antlerless whitetail798

4FAntlerless whitetail264

4FAntlerless mule deer107

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

North Dakota’s Harvest Hotline is now activated

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has activated the North Dakota Harvest Hotline. First implemented in 1992, when adverse weather conditions caused a heavy demand for custom combining, the Harvest Hotline has been offered annually as a free service for farmers and custom harvesters. Farmers who need custom combining and combiners looking for a job should call […]
AGRICULTURE
KX News

KX LIVE at the North Dakota State Fair Parade!

MINOT, (KXNet) — Friday marks the opening of the North Dakota State Fair — one of the state’s favorite summertime specialties. The outdoor festival brings food, rides, games, and plenty of fun for the whole family. It wouldn’t be the fair, though, without the official parade. This...
MINOT, ND
KX News

Disappointed with State Fair cancellations? Refunds are on the way

MINOT (KXNet) — The North Dakota State Fair has quite a few musical guests lined up over the summer series — including Old Dominion, Elvie Shane, and Cody Johnson. The performance on opening night, in particular, was scheduled to be famed musician Kid Rock. Unfortunately, storm conditions during the scheduled concert time forced the fair […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
City
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Lifestyle
KX News

Hotels are booked for the first State Fair weekend

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — With many hotels booked in Minot this weekend, you may be wondering where people might be staying if they don’t have a room. The North Dakota State Fair is here and some visitors are staying overnight. With hotels booked all weekend long, campgrounds are...
MINOT, ND
KX News

ND weekly COVID cases total 1,851, up 22 from last week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — New COVID-19 cases in North Dakota are relatively unchanged from the week before, according to the latest weekly data from the North Dakota Department of Health released Friday. For the week of July 15-21, 2022, new cases totaled 1,851, up 22 from the week before. A total of 255,476 COVID-19 cases […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

New food assistance program announced for North Dakota children

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler and state Department of Human Services Director Chris Jones announced Thursday that 46,000 North Dakota children will be receiving a new round of food assistance funds this summer. The program is called Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer, or P-EBT. The money...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

North Dakota renews request to toss lawsuit over redistricting

In court papers filed Thursday, the state denies allegations by the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and the Spirit Lake Tribe. U.S. District Judge Peter Welte dismissed the state’s argument earlier this month that the tribes lacked the standing to sue. The case could go to trial next year if no resolution is reached.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#Deer Gun#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Fish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Archery
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lottery
KX News

Most valuable crops grown in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of 166 people per year, both in the U.S. and abroad. Even so, farming is a mere sliver of the U.S. economy, representing just 1% of America’s GDP—farm and ranch families make up less than 2% of America’s population.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

North Dakota says July 28 abortion ban date should stay in place

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Attorney General’s office says a motion seeking to block enforcement of a so-called trigger law that would shut down the state’s lone abortion clinic should be denied. The state says the law was administered properly by Attorney General Drew Wrigley. He certified a July 28 closing date shortly […]
FARGO, ND
KX News

KX News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy