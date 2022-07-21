First-Come, First-Served Deer Gun Licenses available July 27

Although associated with Davy Crockett and Daniel Boone, coonskin hunting hats were first worn by Native Americans as traditional headgear.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — More than 3,500 deer licenses are still available in seven units for North Dakota’s 2022 deer gun season, and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis beginning July 27 at 8 a.m.

Residents and nonresidents who have not already received a lottery or landowner license are eligible to apply online by visiting the Game and Fish website.

Hunters who want to purchase additional licenses will be able to on August 17 at 8 a.m.

At that time, any remaining licenses will be issued as a concurrent season license, which can be used during the archery season with a bow; the deer gun season with a bow, rifle or muzzleloader; or during the muzzleloader season with a muzzleloader. However, children under the age of 14 (at the end of the calendar year) will be issued a concurrent season license for archery only.

There is no limit on the number of concurrent season licenses a hunter can purchase.

Hunters with concurrent season licenses are restricted to the type of antlerless deer printed on the license and must stay in the unit in which the license is assigned.

Here is the list of licenses that are still available:

UnitTypeAvailable

2HAny-antlerless40

3A1Any-antlerless705

3A2Any-antlerless224

3B2Antlerless whitetail63

3B2Antlerless mule deer46

3F1Any-antlerless105

3F1Antlerless whitetail317

3F2Any-antlerless1,050

3F2Antlered whitetail64

3F2Antlerless whitetail798

4FAntlerless whitetail264

4FAntlerless mule deer107