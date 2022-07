ROSS – A man called 911 on Saturday after seeing shadows and knowing those people are up to no good. Accoridng to the report around 3 pm on 7/23/22 a Ross County Deputy responded to Frankfort in the area of 138 and Old US 35. The caller told the dispatcher that he saw some shadows in his yard earlier and he knew their plot. The man said that he suspected them of stealing things out of his friend’s truck, he said these people park somewhere down the road and walk up to his house to mess with him because they think it is funny.

ROSS COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO