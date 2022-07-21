ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCIA

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Summer Ball with Trent Meacham

By Bret Beherns
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mks0z_0gniImjG00

WCIA — In episode 126 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: former Illini and current Big Ten Network analyst Trent Meacham chats with Sports Director Bret Beherns about Illinois basketball’s summer workouts. Meacham details what he’s seen from attending practice recently, shares his thoughts on the young backcourt, and picks one player who caught his eye.

Listen: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/summer-ball-with-trent-meacham/id1495074631?i=1000570712924&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=socialflow&utm_source=t .co

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Illinois football’s Calvin Hart Jr. ready for fall season

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — We’re about two weeks away from Illinois football training camp, but some of the players have been here all summer to prepare for the upcoming season. Calvin Hart Junior is especially excited to get back on the field. The junior got a chance to get back on the practice field this spring. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Illini WBB staff rich with cohesion, trust: ''We’re all speaking the same language'

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Calamity McEntire had just gone back to her family’s home in Nashville to decompress from the season that was, from the Elite Eight loss that the Texas women’s basketball team suffered at the hands of Stanford. She wasn’t so much looking for anything but a break from the basketball grind and a bit of a mental reset. Nashville was the perfect venue. It sure as heck beat going to the Final Four where McEntire longed to be.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Three Illini moving to the next level

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Three Illini will be heading to their new teams in about one week. Cole Kirschsieper, Jacob Campbell and Justin Janas will get to take their shot in the pros. Kirschsieper was picked up in the 12th round by the Miami Marlins. He said he plans to head there in the next week. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcia#Pod#Basketball#Sports#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

‘Packed for success’: football player gives out school supplies

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) – An Illinois football player wants to use his platform to help the others. That’s why he invited families to skate with him in Savoy, and sent them home with school supplies on Sunday. Tailon Leitzsey said he wants to help as many children as he can to succeed in the classroom. […]
SAVOY, IL
WCIA

Luke Ford named to Mackey Award Watch List

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — We’re about two weeks away from Illinois football training camp and some Illini are already getting noticed. Tight end Luke Ford was named on the Mackey Watch List. The John Mackey Award is presented annually to the nation’s best tight end. Ford started all 12 games at tight end last season, with […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

U of I hosts Tom Jones Challenger League

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Tuesday night was a memorable one at the University of Illinois’ Eichelberger Field. The Tom Jones Challenger League gives kids with special needs a chance to play baseball. The league held its All-Star Game at Eichelberger and more than 70 kids took part, paired up with Fighting Illini athletes. “Kids get […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Curtis Orchard re-opens for the season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Even with the heat, some are already thinking ahead to fall. Curtis Orchard in Champaign opened its doors on Wednesday.  It’s not yet apple picking season, but the bakery has already started making apple donuts.  Creamed honey is new this year. Rachel Coventry, a manager at Curtis Orchard, helped create it […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Business dreams of making central Illinois a ‘whiskey destination’

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) – A family-owned spirits company wanted their products to be 100% local, so they found a unique way to do that. “The local aspect really comes through. I mean, it’s all right here,” Crozehead Cooperage owner and Master Cooper Loren Buchmeier said. Every barrel of whiskey from Silver Tree Beer & Spirits […]
ILLINOIS STATE
osfhealthcare.org

OSF HealthCare & Illinois CancerCare announce new collaboration

OSF HealthCare and Illinois CancerCare are pleased to announce an enhanced collaboration, allowing both entities to better deliver world-class, personalized and comprehensive cancer care while advancing research and cancer technology capabilities for residents throughout the state of Illinois. OSF marked a new era in August of 2021 with the groundbreaking...
ILLINOIS STATE
Telegraph

CAT’s Illinois departure erodes public trust

Like many Illinoisans, I was saddened to learn that Caterpillar Tractor Company is moving its world headquarters from our state to Texas. CAT has been an important company in Illinois. It has been especially vital to my hometown of Peoria, where its world headquarters were located for nearly nine decades. My dad was a civil engineer who spent his entire career at CAT and working there allowed my parents to put six kids through college. I have always been grateful to the company and admired its deep commitment to Peoria. It was the pillar of the community and appeared to relish that role.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Gas under $4 draws lengthy line in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Fast Stop gas station in Bloomington had a line of more than 20 cars Thursday afternoon, as customers rushed to take advantage of their low gas price. How low, exactly? Only $3.99 a gallon. “You’re seeing them all, they’re all in line. They sit out...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

The impact of Saturday’s storms in Eastern McLean County

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Saturday afternoon was hot and humid for one side of the viewing area, but became stormy for the other edge of the region. The unexpected round of severe storms brought damaging winds, large hail, and flash flooding in eastern McLean County around Colfax. Damage Reports.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

University Ave. lane closing in downtown Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews will be closing a lane on University Avenue in downtown Champaign this week in order to install amenities atop a building rooftop. University will close between Neil and Walnut Streets to allow for the installation at 9 East University. The closure will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

University of Illinois adds 300 new faculty members to their ranks

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois plans to hire 300 new faculty members to keep up with its record-breaking enrollment numbers. 200 of them would teach on the Urbana-Champaign campus and the rest will go to Chicago. President Tim Killeen said it will help the university system meet the increasing demand for […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Red Cross hosting blood drive in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive in Champaign this week in the hopes of preventing another shortage. The blood drive will take place at Lodgic Everyday Community, located at 1807 South Neil Street, on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Fresh honey in Champaign after bees return

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After more than seven years without bees on their property, Prairie Fruits Farm and Creamery announced that the honey bees are returning. For seven years they have been without the honey bees. The buzz came back–straight to their doorstep, “Late last fall, a new beekeeper appeared on our doorstep, asking if […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy