WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Summer Ball with Trent Meacham
WCIA — In episode 126 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: former Illini and current Big Ten Network analyst Trent Meacham chats with Sports Director Bret Beherns about Illinois basketball’s summer workouts. Meacham details what he’s seen from attending practice recently, shares his thoughts on the young backcourt, and picks one player who caught his eye.
Listen: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/summer-ball-with-trent-meacham/id1495074631?i=1000570712924&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=socialflow&utm_source=t .coCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.
Comments / 0