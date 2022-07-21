Police Chief Mark Elliott discusses request for new position, mental health services, and more

Northfield School Superintendent Dr. Matt Hillmann discusses a 3-year extension of grant funding for the community-school model at Greenvale Park and the expansion of the program to Bridgewater and Spring Creek Elementary Schools, high school facilities planning, the Ice Arena, and more.
Kaia Schomberg, a 2020 graduate of Northfield High School, and a former Defeat of Jesse James Days Ambassador was named the 2023. Minneapolis Aquatennial Queen of the Lakes on Saturday night. Schomburg will now represent the City of Minneapolis across the state of Minnesota and North America, making over 250 appearances over the next year. In addition to trips to Minnesota community festivals, the team will travel to the Tournament of Roses in Pasadena, California; Fiesta San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas; Festival du Voyageur in Winnipeg, Canada and many more.
Lakeshore Management making concessions at Viking Terrace. Last Friday the Minnesota Attorney General’s office confirmed that Lakeshore Management is walking back some of its demands of Viking Terrace residents. The management company has also confirmed that the on-site manager, who may have been the source of some of the problems, has been let go.
El Super Barrio Latino: Un programa de radio conducido por la comunidad Latinx de Northfield. Nuestro enfoque es noticias, musica, y entrevistas. Todos los domingos a las 7pm. Hosted by local members of the community, El Super Barrio Latino features guest interviews, shares music, news, culture, and information- all delivered in Spanish! Listen in every Sunday at 7pm as we dive into great content and culture of our community! Program Archive...
