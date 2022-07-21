Police Chief Mark Elliott discusses request for new position, mental health services, and more

Kaia Schomberg, a 2020 graduate of Northfield High School, and a former Defeat of Jesse James Days Ambassador was named the 2023. Minneapolis Aquatennial Queen of the Lakes on Saturday night. Schomburg will now represent the City of Minneapolis across the state of Minnesota and North America, making over 250 appearances over the next year. In addition to trips to Minnesota community festivals, the team will travel to the Tournament of Roses in Pasadena, California; Fiesta San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas; Festival du Voyageur in Winnipeg, Canada and many more.

NORTHFIELD, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO