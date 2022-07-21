Oatmeal Arancini

The worldwide heat wave has made the last few weeks of summer painful enough (my frizzy hair and always-glistening forehead are proof of that), but someway, somehow, Klondike just made things so much worse. The producer of some of our favorite frozen treats—like its namesake chocolate-covered vanilla bar and Nuts for Vanilla Cones—announced yesterday that it would no longer be producing our ultimate summer savior, the Choco Taco. Gone are the days of dangerously dashing from the Slip ‘N’ Slide in your backyard to the ice cream truck parked in front of your house, as you scream bloody murder so that your parents will spare a few bucks. Gone are the days of reveling in that sweet relief that you’d get in that first bite of crunchy chocolate-drenched waffle cone taco shell and vanilla ice cream. Your dream of having a taco party including dessert tacos? Dead.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO