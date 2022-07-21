ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Oatmeal Arancini

By LukasVolger
Food52
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Since 2018, I’ve been doing an annual oatmeal challenge called #28daysofoatmeal on Instagram each February, where for each day of the month I share a different way to serve up your daily oats (spoiler: oatmeal, if you like it savory, is a terrific vessel...

food52.com

Comments / 0

Related
Food52

Choco Tacos Have Been Discontinued & My Summers Will Never Be The Same

The worldwide heat wave has made the last few weeks of summer painful enough (my frizzy hair and always-glistening forehead are proof of that), but someway, somehow, Klondike just made things so much worse. The producer of some of our favorite frozen treats—like its namesake chocolate-covered vanilla bar and Nuts for Vanilla Cones—announced yesterday that it would no longer be producing our ultimate summer savior, the Choco Taco. Gone are the days of dangerously dashing from the Slip ‘N’ Slide in your backyard to the ice cream truck parked in front of your house, as you scream bloody murder so that your parents will spare a few bucks. Gone are the days of reveling in that sweet relief that you’d get in that first bite of crunchy chocolate-drenched waffle cone taco shell and vanilla ice cream. Your dream of having a taco party including dessert tacos? Dead.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolled Oats#Steel Cut Oats#Cooking#Food Drink#Snacks For Dinner
Food52

Iced Green Tea With Cardamom

For as long as I can remember, I’ve been a bit of a Japanophile. My grandfather was an East Asian history professor, so I suspect that has something to do with it. But I also grew up as a painfully dorky teenager in the ’90s when a lot of popular culture—video games, comics, fashion—was heavily influenced by Japan. I wasn’t much of a foodie growing up, but that didn’t stop me from loving Japanese drinks. As a teenager I was lucky enough to have regular access to favorites like Pocari Sweat, Ramune, and C.C. Lemon. But I also loved green tea in all its forms, from sweetened bottles to meticulously prepared matcha and the ceremony associated with it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Food52

Green Tomato Crumb Cake

You don’t have to wait until fall. Pick homegrown tomatoes before they ripen in the summer, or use green tomatoes from your local farm stand or market. I was able to easily source green tomatoes from late spring through fall at markets at very affordable prices. They are also available nearly year-round from some online produce retailers.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy