ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 4 Buffalo

Lockport man dies after motorcycle accident with deer

By Patrick Ryan
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8zgp_0gniI8hZ00

Frank O. Butcher crashed into the deer Wednesday while headed east on Akron Road, New York State Police said.

Comments / 2

Related
wutv29.com

Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in Niagara County

A motorcyclist died after striking a deer Wednesday in Niagara County. Frank Butcher, 73, of Lockport, was eastbound on Akron Road in Royalton when he hit a deer that entered the road, according to New York State Police. Crews said Butcher was coherent on the scene and had minor injuries,...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

19-year-old shot on E. North Street taken to ECMC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating an shooting that occurred just before 12:30 a.m. on E. North Street, near Johnson Street, according to city officials. Detectives reported that a 19-year-old was shot in the leg. He was taken to ECMC, where he has been listed as stable. Anyone with information is asked to […]
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Lockport motorcycle collision leaves one dead

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Wednesday motorcycle collision has left one 73-year-old man dead in the town of Royalton, according to the New York State Police. The victim, Frank O. Butcher, of Lockport, NY was traveling eastbound on Akron Road when he struck a deer that entered the roadway. Butcher...
LOCKPORT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#New York State Police#Motorcycle Accident#Traffic Accident
News 4 Buffalo

Person stabbed at Springville bar, detectives investigating

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a bar on W. Main Street in the Village of Springville just before 10:30 p.m. Friday night, for a reported disturbance, according to the Sheriff’s office. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a person who said they had been stabbed. The victim was taken to […]
SPRINGVILLE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arrested for firing at officers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested in the early-morning hours Sunday for shooting at officers while illegally having a weapon, police say. Police responded to calls of a threat at E. North St. and Orange St. at approximately 2:40 a.m. Sunday. They identified 36-year-old Shariff L. Shadwick, who appeared to be armed. […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Skyway crash leads to fallen debris

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nobody was hurt after a crash on the Skyway caused debris to fall to the ground below on Sunday evening. The crash happened around 5 p.m., when a vehicle lost control and struck a concrete wall, according to a City of Buffalo spokesperson. Traffic was backed...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police arrest man accused of attempting to murder an officer

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is accused of attempting to murder a police officer following an incident that happened early Sunday morning. Shariff L. Shadwick, 36, of Buffalo was arrested blocks from the scene of the alleged attack, at East North and Orange streets, sometime after 2:40 a.m. Shadwick, who was on parole, faces the following charges:
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Hamburg Police asking for help to locate 14-year-old

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Hamburg Police is asking for public assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl. Grace Rajla was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black and white shorts. She is approximately 5’3″ and 150 lbs. Police say that she is possibly in the company of 18-year-old Dakota Zain Wallace, described […]
HAMBURG, NY
nyspnews.com

Williamsville man arrested for DWAI- Drugs

On July 19, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw arrested Wayne A. Wardak., 48, of Williamsville, NY, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on State Route 20A, in the town of Warsaw. During the interview with operator Wardak, he was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Wardak had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Wardak had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Warsaw where he was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) from the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office. Wardak was released with appearance tickets for the town of Warsaw court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
WARSAW, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two shot on Walden Avenue on Friday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two male victims were shot on Walden Avenue just before 8 p.m. Friday, according to Buffalo Police. The incident occurred near the intersection of Wasmuth Avenue in Buffalo. According to officials, both victims were taken to ECMC, with one taken into surgery. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to […]
BUFFALO, NY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

ATV fire in South Buffalo sends 1 to burn center

A four-wheeler all-terrain vehicle caught fire Friday afternoon in South Buffalo, sending one person to a regional burn center. The fire was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Freeport Road. First responders said the fire was out when crews arrived, but a patient suffered minor burns to his legs. He...
PITTSBURGH, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Injured Bald Eagle Released by Seneca Nation Conversation Officer After Rehab

An American bald eagle that was found injured on Seneca Nation territory in Erie County more than four months ago was recently released back into the wild after recovering. On March 5th, Seneca Nation Conservation Officers Duane Carry-Moccasin and Chris Brooks responded to a call of an injured eagle down on the access road to the Seneca Nation Beach. The two officers captured the eagle and sent it to an area rehabilitation center, where it was determined that the bird had a broken coracoid, which is the bone that connects to the sternum and shoulder joint. The eagle was then wrapped to prevent any more damage and to help the break heal on its own. The broken bone could not be fixed through surgery, but the bone was able to heal, and Officer Carry-Moccasin released the eagle back into the wild after four months of rehabilitation.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

Franklinville man arrested for DWI

On July 8, 2022, SP Machias Troopers arrested Cody J. Pepper, 27, of Franklinville, NY for Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle 1st Degree, and No Seat Belt. During a traffic stop on Empire Street in the village of Franklinville, Troopers observed Pepper exhibiting obvious signs...
FRANKLINVILLE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy