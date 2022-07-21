Lockport man dies after motorcycle accident with deer

On July 19, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw arrested Wayne A. Wardak., 48, of Williamsville, NY, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on State Route 20A, in the town of Warsaw. During the interview with operator Wardak, he was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Wardak had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Wardak had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Warsaw where he was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) from the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office. Wardak was released with appearance tickets for the town of Warsaw court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Comments / 2