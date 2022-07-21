Lockport man dies after motorcycle accident with deer

An American bald eagle that was found injured on Seneca Nation territory in Erie County more than four months ago was recently released back into the wild after recovering. On March 5th, Seneca Nation Conservation Officers Duane Carry-Moccasin and Chris Brooks responded to a call of an injured eagle down on the access road to the Seneca Nation Beach. The two officers captured the eagle and sent it to an area rehabilitation center, where it was determined that the bird had a broken coracoid, which is the bone that connects to the sternum and shoulder joint. The eagle was then wrapped to prevent any more damage and to help the break heal on its own. The broken bone could not be fixed through surgery, but the bone was able to heal, and Officer Carry-Moccasin released the eagle back into the wild after four months of rehabilitation.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO