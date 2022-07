TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was sentenced Friday for her role in the death of a man in Toledo last year. Julie Hickok was sentenced to serve at least 13 years, and a maximum 15 years behind bars, after she was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and a firearm specification. She was convicted of killing Ryan Zam, 32, when she pleaded guilty to the charges on July 5.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO