How Care.com is simplifying the childcare hunt

 4 days ago

Over the last two decades, child care costs have almost doubled . On top of that, the pandemic has made it difficult for proven nannies and babysitters to stay afloat, relevant, and connected to new and aging parents. All of this has added up to a moment where your average parent has more difficulty finding affordable, quality childcare than they should.

To find a simple solution, turn to one of the internet’s most well-reviewed and highly reputable childcare provider platforms. Care.com features a network of background-checked nannies and sitters— and getting started with it is as easy as one can imagine. If  you’re averse to signing up for more platforms and spending more time onboarding than necessary, fear not because getting up and running on Care.com just takes a few minutes.

Once you go to the Care.com website , you’ll begin by filling out a few key details about the care you are looking for. Just tell them your zip code, whether you’re looking for a provider at the moment or at a specific time coming up, and the age of your children. Then, after eight quick steps, the system will present you with a selection of candidates in your area.

Check out Care.com now

You can find daycares, nannies, and single-time caregivers on Care.com , and sometimes your results will populate your page with hundreds of options. The platform helps  parents to do their due diligence by reviewing candidates’ profiles, star ratings, and comments from families who have hired them. The ease of use, reliable network of options, and annual background check options make Care.com extremely well reviewed. For young families without a network of reliable recommendations, the accessibility and quality of this network can be truly lifesaving.

It’s been rated over 19,000  times in the App Store and has an average score of 4.3/5 stars. Care.com has also been featured in  pieces published by Fortune, CNBC, Bloomberg, and RealSimple.

Find reliable childcare by signing up for one of Care.com’s basic or premium memberships today.

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

